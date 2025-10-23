Uber driver surprised at Team India stars entering his cab amid AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs; video goes viral [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 23, 2025 17:09 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 2 - Source: Getty
Indian cricket team in Australia - Source: Getty

An Uber driver in Australia was surprised as a few Team India stars entered his cab amid the ongoing ODIs. The Men in Blue are playing a three-match series Down Under.

Amid the ODIs, Team India stars Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were seen getting into a cab. The driver was surprised to pick up the players as he looked at them entering. Jurel was the first to get in, followed by Krishna and Jaiswal. The wicketkeeper was dressed in a white hoodie, while Jaiswal was in a grey hoodie. Krishna could be seen wearing a black sweater. Krishna and Jurel were wearing white caps as well.

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on Instagram below:

Jurel, Krishna, and Jaiswal are all a part of the ODI squad. However, they did not feature in the first game. They did not get an opportunity in the second match either. It remains to be seen whether all three or any one of them will get to play in the final ODI.

A poor start for India to the Australia tour

Meanwhile, it has been a poor start to the Australian tour for the visitors. India lost the first ODI at Perth on Sunday, October 19. The game was reduced to 26 overs after multiple rain interruptions. They made just 136/9. However, the hosts got over the line comfortably in just 21.1 overs with seven wickets to spare.

In the second ODI at Adelaide on Thursday, October 23, the Men in Blue put up an improved performance with the bat. They put up a competitive total of 264/9 after being asked to bat first. Nonetheless, the runs were not enough once again as Australia chased the target down in 46.2 overs with two wickets remaining.

Being 0-2 down, India will aim to salvage some pride by winning the final ODI. The third game will be played on Saturday, October 25, in Sydney.

With the ODI series lost, the visitors will aim to bounce back in the upcoming five-match T20 series. It will begin on Wednesday, October 29, with the first game to be played in Canberra.

