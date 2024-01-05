Uganda schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete Uganda match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Uganda, who reached their maiden ICC T20 World Cup, will lock horns with Afghanistan in their first league game in Guyana on June 3. Uganda are placed into Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, West Indies, and Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Uganda became the 20th and final side to achieve qualification in the tournament, leapfrogging favorites Zimbabwe and Kenya in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023. The African minnows pulled off a scintillating win in the qualifier, beating Zimbabwe by five wickets. It marked Uganda's first-ever victory against a full-member side in T20Is.

They continued their winning streak by defeating Kenya by 33 runs before beating Rwanda by nine wickets to qualify for the T20 World Cup.

After opening their campaign against Afghanistan, Uganda will play PNG in Guyana on June 5. Their final two league games are against former world champions West Indies on June 8 and New Zealand on June 14 in Trinidad.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to 29. A total of 41 matches will be played across six different venues, with the semi-finals to be played in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. Barbados will host the summit clash.

Twenty teams have been divided into four groups consisting of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 8 stage before the semi-finals and final.

Uganda schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Here is the full league stage schedule of Uganda for T20 World Cup 2024:

June 3: Uganda vs Afghanistan, Guyana

June 5: Uganda vs Papua New Guinea, Guyana

June 8: Uganda vs West Indies, Guyana

June 14: Uganda vs New Zealand, Trinidad

