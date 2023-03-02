"Umesh Yadav is so eager to bat again"- Fans hail India's Umesh Yadav for reverse-swing masterclass in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Umesh Yadav once again proved why he is almost unplayable in Indian conditions when the ball starts to reverse as he triggered Australia's collapse on day two of the third Test in Indore on Thursday.

Australia seemed to be cruising to a big lead at 186/4 when Ravichandran Ashwin struck with the wicket of Peter Handscomb. But instead of bringing on another spinner from the other end, captain Rohit Sharma gave the ball to Yadav to explore the possibility of reverse swing.

Umesh Yadav obliged and picked up wickets of Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc and Matthew Kuhnemann with some absolutely brilliant bowling. His spell led to the visitors' collapse as they ended up with a lead of just 88 runs.

Yadav has had a tough time of late as he lost his father last week. Many also questioned his inclusion on a rank-turner. However, the veteran speedster proved his mettle and was hailed by fans for picking up 100 Test wickets in India. Here are some of the reactions:

𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 👑 @imtheguy07



Today - Umesh Yadav takes 3 wickets on a spinning track. Brilliant performance by him, huge respect.



7 days ago - Umesh Yadav lost his father. He went back home.
Today - Umesh Yadav takes 3 wickets on a spinning track. Brilliant performance by him, huge respect.

Omkar Indian Team Fan🇮🇳 @Omkar_Acharya12 🤌🏻 🏻



Umesh Yadav is a beast in Indian Conditions especially with his reverse swing. Massive respect for him to have such a tough mindset, determination & dedication after loosing his father in the 10 days gap between the 2nd & 3rd Test

Prithvi @Puneite_ Umesh Yadav now has 101 test wkts at home.



14 pace bowlers have taken 100+ wkts at home since his debut ( Nov 2011 )



Umesh is the only bowler from Asia !!



He has the 5th best SR ( 46.1)



This is some achievement. Umesh Yadav now has 101 test wkts at home. 14 pace bowlers have taken 100+ wkts at home since his debut ( Nov 2011 ) Umesh is the only bowler from Asia !! He has the 5th best SR ( 46.1) This is some achievement.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh what a top spell .. proper fast bowling on a dead pitch Umesh Yadav on firewhat a top spell .. proper fast bowling on a dead pitch @y_umesh top class Umesh Yadav on fire 🔥 what a top spell .. proper fast bowling on a dead pitch @y_umesh top class

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #BGT2023 Reverse swing masterclass from @y_umesh has ensured Australia don't bat India out of the test. Onus on the batters to right their first inns wrong. #INDvAUS Reverse swing masterclass from @y_umesh has ensured Australia don't bat India out of the test. Onus on the batters to right their first inns wrong. #INDvAUS #BGT2023 https://t.co/qwiFkCA85Y

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Umesh Yadav lost his father on February 23rd.



Umesh Yadav 17(13) & 3/12 on March 2nd.



Great commitment by Umesh Yadav, An inspiration. Umesh Yadav lost his father on February 23rd.Umesh Yadav 17(13) & 3/12 on March 2nd.Great commitment by Umesh Yadav, An inspiration. https://t.co/CfYOWOP5Fj

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



2-3 sixes maarke India ka score aur banaunga



2-3 wickets leke Australia ko collapse bhi kardunga



UMYAAAA Kuch nahi bro...2-3 sixes maarke India ka score aur banaunga2-3 wickets leke Australia ko collapse bhi kardungaUMYAAAA Kuch nahi bro...2-3 sixes maarke India ka score aur banaunga 2-3 wickets leke Australia ko collapse bhi kardunga UMYAAAA 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/21DY9HsKpw

India had to win the first session on Day 2 to stay in the game

Australia were already 47 runs ahead overnight and with six wickets in hand, added another 30 runs in the first hour of play on day two. The pressure was on the hosts as it seemed like the Aussies would run away with a lead in excess of 130-140 runs.

But once Ashwin sent Peter Handscomb packing, Umesh Yadav was all over the opposition from the other end. He trapped Green in front and cleaned up Kuhnemann and Starc with deliveries that could have dismissed any top-order batter.

India have further reduced to deficit to 75 at lunch on day two and have started clawing their way back in the Test match. They will need to bat well in the second innings and post a fighting target.

