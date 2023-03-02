"Umesh Yadav is so eager to bat again"- Fans hail India's Umesh Yadav for reverse-swing masterclass in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Umesh Yadav once again proved why he is almost unplayable in Indian conditions when the ball starts to reverse as he triggered Australia's collapse on day two of the third Test in Indore on Thursday.
Australia seemed to be cruising to a big lead at 186/4 when Ravichandran Ashwin struck with the wicket of Peter Handscomb. But instead of bringing on another spinner from the other end, captain Rohit Sharma gave the ball to Yadav to explore the possibility of reverse swing.
Umesh Yadav obliged and picked up wickets of Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc and Matthew Kuhnemann with some absolutely brilliant bowling. His spell led to the visitors' collapse as they ended up with a lead of just 88 runs.
Yadav has had a tough time of late as he lost his father last week. Many also questioned his inclusion on a rank-turner. However, the veteran speedster proved his mettle and was hailed by fans for picking up 100 Test wickets in India.
India had to win the first session on Day 2 to stay in the game
Australia were already 47 runs ahead overnight and with six wickets in hand, added another 30 runs in the first hour of play on day two. The pressure was on the hosts as it seemed like the Aussies would run away with a lead in excess of 130-140 runs.
But once Ashwin sent Peter Handscomb packing, Umesh Yadav was all over the opposition from the other end. He trapped Green in front and cleaned up Kuhnemann and Starc with deliveries that could have dismissed any top-order batter.
India have further reduced to deficit to 75 at lunch on day two and have started clawing their way back in the Test match. They will need to bat well in the second innings and post a fighting target.
