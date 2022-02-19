×
Watch: Umpire Aleem Dar tries to tackle Shahnawaz Dahani as he sprints in celebration after taking a wicket

Shahnawaz Dahani. (Image Credits: Twitter)
Aayushman Vishwanathan
ANALYST
Modified Feb 19, 2022 10:39 AM IST
News

Pakistan's latest bowling sensation, Shahnawaz Dahani, has been on fire in the ongoing PSL 2022. The Multan Sultans' speedster grabbed the attention once again in Friday’s fixture against Quetta Gladiators. He was involved in a light-hearted incident with renowned umpire Aleem Dar.

The incident took place during the 14th over of the second innings when Dahani dismissed Quetta Gladiators' Naseem Shah. The right-arm speedster was ecstatic and hurried in celebration as Dar attempted to stop him. However, it was in vain as the paceman celebrated the wicket by acknowledging the crowd.

Below is the clip involving Shahnawaz Dahani and umpire Aleem Dar:

☝🏼 #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #MSvQG https://t.co/kp8MPJDinT

Shah was Dahani's second victim of the game as he got rid of Noor Ahmed, two deliveries earlier. AThe23-year old took his tally wicket tally in the current edition to 12 in eight games. However, his economy rate is at a high of 10.15.

The youngster, who made his international debut against Bangladesh last year and was the highest wicket-taker in PSL 2021, registered figures of 3-0-22-2 on the night. It helped Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by a massive margin of 117 runs.

Batting first, the defending champions amassed 245 in 20 overs, spearheaded by half-centuries from Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, and Rilee Rossouw. Skipper Rizwan top-scored with 83. However, Rossouw turned the ante up with his 26-ball 71, striking at 273.07.

⭐️of the match! #HBLPSL7 I #LevelHai I #MSvQG https://t.co/9FoAti77iz

In reply, Gladiators had little to show in their batting. Although Jason Roy provided a brisk start, the others failed to deal with the pressure well. Umar Akmal top-scored with 50, striking six sixes and a couple of boundaries in 23 deliveries.

Multan Sultans have also been the edition's best team, sitting pretty on top with eight wins in nine fixtures.

They look overwhelming favorites to lift the coveted trophy this year as well. Led by Rizwan, Multan Sultans captured their first title in 2021, beating Peshawar Zalmi in the final convincingly. The keeper-batter led the way with 500 runs in that season with an average of 45.45.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
