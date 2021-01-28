Umpire Bruce Oxenford announces retirement from international cricket

Australian umpire Bruce Oxenford has called time on his international career, 15 years after making his debut. The 60-year-old has decided to retire from all formats of international cricket but will continue to officiate in domestic matches in his country.

Bruce Oxenford had been a part of the ICC Elite Panel since 2012 and umpired in a total of 62 Tests as well as 97 ODIs. He also officiated in three World Cups and three T20I World Cups, as well as two women's T20I World Cups. Oxenford became famous for his use of the arm shield as a protective gear for umpires in limited-overs cricket.

Bruce Oxenford said in a statement while announcing his retirement:

"I look back with pride at my international career as an umpire. It is still hard to believe that I officiated in close to 200 international matches. Such a long career was not really something that I had hoped for before commencing on this journey. I would like to thank the International Cricket Council, Cricket Australia and all my colleagues in the ICC Elite and International panels for their support and encouragement over the years. Whilst I will no longer stand in International matches, I look forward to continuing to serve the game that I love - officiating within Australia."

India-Australia Test at the Gabba was Bruce Oxenford's final international game

Bruce Oxenford's final Test match was a part of the India-Australia series

Bruce Oxenford's last Test match as an umpire came earlier this month at the Gabba, where India claimed a stunning victory over Australia. Oxenford umpired in three of the four Test matches during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

It was his first time umpiring a Test match in his home country, as usually neutral umpires are employed for the five-day games. But COVID-19 restrictions meant umpires from Australia had to be used for the series.

Bruce Oxenford is one of the finest umpires of the modern era of cricket, and he will no doubt be sorely missed in the game.