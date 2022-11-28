“Umran Malik is undoubtedly the best bowler speed-wise” - Rajkumar Sharma urges Team India management to back rookie pacer

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has urged Team India’s think tank to back young fast bowler Umran Malik. He termed the Jammu & Kashmir player as the best option among genuinely quick pacers in the country.

The 23-year-old Malik made his one-day debut in Auckland in the opening game of the three-match series against New Zealand on Friday (November 25). The right-arm pacer experienced mixed fortunes. While he dismissed Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, he proved expensive, conceding 66 runs in ten overs.

Throwing his weight behind Malik as the future of India’s fast bowling department, Sharma shared an advice for the team management. Speaking on India News, he said:

“I would urge the Indian management to back Umran Malik. He is an excellent talent, someone who can bowl at 150 kph plus. You need to identify your fast bowlers, and Umran Malik is undoubtedly the best bowler speed-wise. He needs to be groomed and should be given the confidence that he will be backed. He must be told not to cut down on pace even if he goes for a few runs."

Umran Malik @umran_malik_01

And ODI debut is one such moment. Always a proud moment to represent your countryAnd ODI debut is one such moment. #TeamIndia Always a proud moment to represent your country 🇮🇳And ODI debut is one such moment. #TeamIndia https://t.co/rD1zBySToA

Before making his one-day debut in New Zealand, Malik played three T20Is for India. He claimed two wickets at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 12.44.

“Earlier, bowlers used to send down 20 overs in a day” - Reetinder Sodhi questions fitness of Team India’s pacers

Sharing his views on Team India’s fast bowling woes, former all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi blamed the players for not maintaining the desired fitness level. He expressed surprise at bowlers getting injured despite having to bowl just four overs in a T20 game.

Elaborating his thoughts, Sodhi said:

“Earlier, bowlers used to send down 20 overs in a day in a Test match. Now, if you are getting injured after bowling four overs in a T20 match; it just shows that the players lack fitness. You’ve got to blame your own self. Be it Prasidh Krishna or Siraj, if you have niggles, you have to take care of it yourselves. You can play a couple of T20Is, and do well, but at the end of the day, people only remember a Kapil Dev or a Jasprit Bumrah."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#crickettwitter #india Ravindra Jadeja and Yash Dayal have been ruled out due to their respective injuries 🏏 Ravindra Jadeja and Yash Dayal have been ruled out due to their respective injuries 🏏#crickettwitter #india https://t.co/Qj1o8CY9qy

After Bumrah and Krishna, young left-arm pacer Yash Dayal recently joined Team India’s injured bowlers club. He has been ruled out of the Bangladesh ODIs due to a lower back issue.

