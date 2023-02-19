Unadkat claims 6 to lead Saurashtra to Ranji Trophy glory in final against Bengal 

Saurashtra completed a thumping nine-wicket victory over Bengal on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, February 19. With the win, Saurashtra lifted their second Ranji Trophy title.

Bengal resumed their innings on 169/4, trailing Saurashtra by 61 runs. The batting side’s hopes rested firmly on skipper Manoj Tiwary and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed. However, the latter was run-out for 27 following a horrible mix-up with his captain. Tiwary flicked a delivery to midwicket and ran two.

There was massive confusion over the third run, with both batters stranded at one end. Jaydev Unadkat took the bails off as Bengal were five down for 194. Tiwary himself perished a couple of overs later, poking a delivery from his opposite number to gully. His innings ended on 68 off 154 balls and featured 10 fours.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 🏽 #ranjitrophy Second Ranji Title in last 3 years, add to that Vijay Hazary trophy as well this year. Saurashtra has become a domestic powerhouse. Congratulations to @JUnadkat , the team and support staff Second Ranji Title in last 3 years, add to that Vijay Hazary trophy as well this year. Saurashtra has become a domestic powerhouse. Congratulations to @JUnadkat, the team and support staff 🏆🙌🏽👏🏽 #ranjitrophy https://t.co/MggYdWVFiH

Abishek Porel (three) was the next to go, pulling Chetan Sakariya straight to deep square leg. Akash Deep (one) was trapped lbw by some late inward movement from Unadkat. The Saurashtra captain also cleaned up Akash Ghatak (four) and Ishan Porel (22) to finish with 6/85.

Bengal were bowled out for 241 in their second innings, leaving Saurashtra with a target of 12 to clinch the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final. They lost Jay Gohil for a golden duck, but completed the formalities in 2.4 overs.

“Love playing for Saurashtra; it's so close to my heart” - Jaydev Unadkat

Speaking after Saurashtra’s memorable triumph, skipper and Player of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final said that he loves playing for Saurashtra as it gives him an adrenaline rush. In the post-match interaction, Unadkat commented:

"Championships aren't won by one game. It's a long season. We put in a lot of work, won the Vijay Hazare. The guys have a lot of stability. Everyone stood up when the team needed.

“It's not just about a couple of guys. You try to be smart in preparations. We worked on areas where we had to. I love playing for Saurashtra; it's so close to my heart. I feel an adrenaline rush.”

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns A picture to remember, emotion of Unadkat when Saurashtra won the Ranji. A picture to remember, emotion of Unadkat when Saurashtra won the Ranji. https://t.co/cRrSsGHDe9

Arpit Vasavada was named Player of the Tournament for scoring 907 runs.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final Brief scores

Saurashtra (404 & 14/1) beat Bengal (174 & 241) by 9 wickets - Jaydev Unadkat (3/44 & 6/85), Chetan Sakariya (3/33 & 3/76), Arpit Vasavada 81

