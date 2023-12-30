Uncapped all-rounder Neil Brand to lead South Africa's rookie-heavy Test squad in New Zealand

With the focus firmly on SA20, Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced a revamped and inexperienced squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand in February. South Africa's 14-man squad only has 7 capped players, with captain Neil Brand, who is yet to play a Test.

The Test series against New Zealand begins on February 4th and has been scheduled until the 17th. With SA20 running from January 10th to February 10th, the CSA isn't willing to release their star players for the red-ball series.

Meanwhile, Dane Paterson, Zubayr Hamza, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Dane Peidt, David Bedingham and Khaya Zondo are the only capped Test cricketers in the squad. Of these, only Olivier and Petersen have played over 10 Tests for South Africa. Brand, the skipper, has a decent first-class record, scoring 2906 runs in 51 matches at 39.27. His slow left-arm bowling has yielded 72 scalps.

The New Zealand tour will be a big series for Bedingham, having announced his arrival with a pristine half-century against India at Centurion. Both him and Petersen are the only players from the India Test squad set to travel to New Zealand. Shaun van Berg, 37, looms as a very interesting selection, having been given an opportunity after making his first-class debut in 2009.

Squad: Neil Brand (captain), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg and Khaya Zondo.

"The players picked for this tour have every chance of challenging New Zealand" - South Africa head coach

Shukri Conrad. (Image Credits: Twitter)

South Africa's Test coach Shukri Conrad feels the players should embrace the chance of representing the Proteas and have faith in themselves to challenge the Kiwis. He said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

Firstly I would like to congratulate the players that will be going on a Proteas tour for the first time. It is a real honour to represent your country, so they should savour the moment. The players picked for this tour have every chance of challenging New Zealand and we have full confidence they will do exactly that when we arrive for the first Test match at Mount Maunganui."

Mount Maunganui will host the first Test, while Seddon Park, Hamilton will stage the second.

