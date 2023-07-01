Uncapped Sahan Arachchige replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in the Sri Lankan squad for the rest of 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers matches

Sri Lanka team management roped in uncapped batting all-rounder Sahan Arachchige in place of Lahiru Kumara for the rest of the 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers matches. A side strain picked up during the match against the Netherlands on Friday ruled Kumara out of the tournament.

Lahiru Kumara played all five matches for Sri Lanka in the tournament and picked up seven wickets with a decent economy rate of 4.92. He could only bowl two overs against the Netherlands in Sri Lanka's latest match this Friday.

Sri Lanka Cricket gave an official update about the change in their squad on Saturday through their official Twitter handle. They shared the following post and wrote:

"Lahiru Kumara, who suffered a side strain during the match against the Netherlands, will not take part in the remainder of the tournament. He will return home and start his rehabilitation process at the High Performance Center of the RPICS. Sahan Arachchige is drafted into the squad in place of Lahiru Kumara."

27-year-old Sahan Arachchige is yet to make his international cricket debut for Sri Lanka. He is a left-handed middle-order batter who can bowl off-spin. He has played 66 List A matches so far and scored 1454 runs at an average of 29.67, including 12 half-centuries. Sahan also picked up 38 wickets, with 5/26 being his best figures.

Sri Lanka are currently at the top of the points table in the Super Six stage of the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers

1996 ODI World Cup champions have failed to secure direct entry into the mega tournament this year due to their poor performances over the past few years. They have been participating in the Qualifiers along with several other teams to secure the two berths for the World Cup in India in October.

Sri Lanka have won all their three matches in the Super Six stage and are at the pole position in the points table. They will face Zimbabwe and West Indies in their remaining two fixtures.

