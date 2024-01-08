Under-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Africa vs Afghanistan (Updated) ft. S Stolk and AM Ghazanfar

The sixth and final league stage match of the ongoing U19 tri-nation series took place between hosts South Africa and Afghanistan. The home team needed to win this match to make it to the final against India scheduled on Jan. 10 and they did so with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan.

The win propelled South Africa to second place as they chased down 140 runs in just 25.4 overs thanks to decent knocks from Steve Stolk and Oliver Whitehead. Earlier, after being invited to bat first, only four Afghanistan batters could reach double-digit figures.

Skipper Numan Shah and Rahimullah Murmati scored 35 runs each to put up a fight but Afghanistan capitulated for just 139 runs. Kwena Maphaka was the hero with the ball returning with figures of 5/25 while Nqobani Mokoena picked up three wickets for 43 runs to set up a massive win for South Africa colts.

That said, let us have a look at the top run-getters and the wicket-takers of the tournament

Under-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Adarsh Singh (IND19) 3 3 2 230 112* 230 217 105.99 1 2 - 31 4 2 S Stolk (SA19) 4 4 0 180 69 45 134 134.32 - 1 - 19 10 3 LG Pretorius (SA19) 4 4 0 145 67 36.25 168 86.3 - 2 - 16 4 4 UP Saharan (IND19) 4 3 1 117 112 58.5 170 68.82 1 - - 10 0 5 AA Kulkarni (IND19) 2 2 0 111 91 55.5 127 87.4 - 1 - 16 3 6 Sohail Khan Zurmati (AFG19) 4 4 0 106 71 26.5 197 53.8 - 1 - 9 2 7 Musheer Khan (IND19) 4 3 2 94 41 94 119 78.99 - - - 10 1 8 Rahimullah Zurmati (AFG19) 4 4 0 93 47 23.25 190 48.94 - - 1 7 0 9 Hassan Eisakhil (AFG19) 4 4 0 89 54 22.25 68 130.88 - 1 1 10 5 10 Aravelly Avanish (IND19) 4 3 2 80 60* 80 82 97.56 - 1 - 9 2

Despite not playing, India’s Adarsh Singh continues to be on top of this list with 230 runs on the board. Steve Stolk is at the second place after scoring a decent 40 in the modest chase of 140 runs. He has now scored 180 runs in the tournament in four outings.

Lhuan-dre Pretorious could score just 11 runs opening the innings versus Afghanistan but remains at the third place with 145 runs to his name. India skipper Uday Saharan and Arshin Kulkarni complete the top five list of most run-getters of the competition so far.

Under-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023-24 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Matches Inns Balls Overs Maidens Runs Wickets BBI Average Economy SR 4 5 1 AM Ghazanfar (AFG19) 4 4 204 34 3 157 10 4/36 15.7 4.61 20.4 1 - 2 KT Maphaka (SA19) 4 4 213 35.3 2 167 9 5/25 16.7 4.7 21.3 - 1 3 SK Pandey (IND19) 2 2 120 20 1 78 7 6/29 8.66 3.9 13.33 - 1 4 N Tiwari (IND19) 3 3 134 22.2 2 75 6 4/11 10.71 3.35 19.14 1 - 5 A Shukla (IND19) 3 3 115 19.1 1 109 5 4/43 18.16 5.68 19.16 1 - 6 Musheer Khan (IND19) 4 4 216 36 2 113 5 5/38 22.6 3.13 43.2 - 1 7 N Mokoena (SA19) 3 3 132 22 2 124 4 3/43 24.8 5.63 26.4 - - 8 Arab Gul (AFG19) 3 3 89 14.5 - 46 4 4/13 11.5 3.1 22.25 1 - 9 Martin Khumalo (SA19) 2 2 84 14 1 95 3 4/42 23.75 6.78 21 1 - 10 PS Moliya (IND19) 4 3 108 18 1 73 3 2/15 24.33 4.05 36 - -

Allah Ghazanfar is now on top of the list of the most wickets in the tournament with 10 scalps to his name. He finished with three scalps while defending 139 runs for Afghanistan.

Kwena Maphaka has also picked up 10 wickets in four outings so far, thanks to his five-wicket haul while Samuy Pandey of India has slipped to third place having picked nine wickets in just two outings. Mokoena has also jumped into the top 10 list with five wickets to her name now.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App