Under-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Africa vs India (Updated) ft. Adarsh Singh and Saumy Pandey

India U19 remained undefeated after beating South Africa U19 in the fifth match of the U19 tri-nation series at Old Edwardians Cricket Club A Ground in Johannesburg.

After losing the toss, South Africa U19 were tasked to bat first. Opener Steve Stolk was the standout batter for the hosts, scoring 69 runs off 66 balls with five fours and as many sixes.

In the middle-order, Dewan Marais contributed with 32 runs. In the death overs, Riley Norton (32) and Sipho Potsane (31) propelled the side to 256 runs in 50 overs.

Left-arm spinner Musheer Khan scalped a five-wicket haul, conceding 38 runs in his 10-over spell. Left-arm pacer Naman Tiwari picked up a three-wicket haul.

During the chase, India U19 were in a spot of bother, losing both the openers Rudra Patel (1) and Innesh Mahajan (0) quite early. Musheer Khan (41) and captain Uday Saharan (112) steadied the ship, forging a 90-run partnership for the third wicket.

Priyanshu Moliya (76) and Uday later stitched a 133-run stand for the fourth wicket. Ultimately, Aravelly Avanish and Priyanshu steered the side to a six-wicket win in 48.4 overs. Kwena Maphaka was the lone standout bowler for SA with two wickets.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Under-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023-24.

Under-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Adarsh Singh (IND19) 3 3 2 230 112* 230 217 105.99 1 2 - 31 4 2 S Stolk (SA19) 3 3 0 140 69 46.66 113 123.89 - 1 - 17 6 3 LG Pretorius (SA19) 3 3 0 134 67 44.66 153 87.58 - 2 - 16 3 4 UP Saharan (IND19) 4 3 1 117 112 58.5 170 68.82 1 - - 10 0 5 AA Kulkarni (IND19) 2 2 0 111 91 55.5 127 87.4 - 1 - 16 3 6 Sohail Khan Zurmati (AFG19)"}">Sohail Khan Zurmati (AFG19) 3 3 0 96 71 32 187 51.33 - 1 - 7 2 7 Musheer Khan (IND19) 4 3 2 94 41 94 119 78.99 - - - 10 1 8 Hassan Eisakhil (AFG19) 3 3 0 85 54 28.33 64 132.81 - 1 1 9 5 9 Aravelly Avanish (IND19) 4 3 2 80 60* 80 82 97.56 - 1 - 9 2 10 PS Moliya (IND19) 4 1 1 76 76* - 84 90.47 - 1 - 6 1

India U19 batter Adarsh Singh continues to stay on top of the batting charts with 230 runs from three innings. South African opener Steve Stolk jumped from sixth to second rank with 140 runs from three innings.

His teammate Lhuan-dre Pretorius slid one spot down to occupy the third position, with 134 runs. Indian skipper Uday Saharan rocketed from 26th to fourth spot, accumulating 117 runs from three innings.

Arshin Kulkarni slipped two positions to secure the fifth position with 111 runs. Afghanistan's Sohail Khan (96) descended one slot to the sixth rank. India's Musheer Khan (94) climbed up from the 10th to the seventh slot.

Afghanistan's Hassan Eisakhel (85) moved down from the fourth to eighth slot. Aravelly Avanish (80) glided from seventh to ninth position. India's Priyanshu Moliya surged from 41st to the 10th slot, racking up 76 runs from one inning.

Under-19 Tri-Nation Series 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Matches Inns Balls Overs Maidens Runs Wickets BBI Average Economy SR 4 5 1 SK Pandey (IND19) 2 2 120 20 1 78 9 6/29 8.66 3.9 13.33 - 1 2 N Tiwari (IND19) 3 3 134 22.2 2 75 7 4/11 10.71 3.35 19.14 1 - 3 AM Ghazanfar (AFG19) 3 3 144 24 2 107 7 4/36 15.28 4.45 20.57 1 - 4 A Shukla (IND19) 3 3 115 19.1 1 109 6 4/43 18.16 5.68 19.16 1 - 5 Musheer Khan (IND19) 4 4 216 36 2 113 5 5/38 22.6 3.13 43.2 - 1 6 KT Maphaka (SA19) 3 3 159 26.3 - 142 5 3/44 28.4 5.35 31.8 - - 7 Arab Gul (AFG19) 2 2 47 7.5 - 27 4 4/13 6.75 3.44 11.75 1 - 8 Martin Khumalo (SA19) 2 2 84 14 1 95 4 4/42 23.75 6.78 21 1 - 9 PS Moliya (IND19) 4 3 108 18 1 73 3 2/15 24.33 4.05 36 - - 10 J James (SA19) 2 2 102 17 - 61 2 1/26 30.5 3.58 51 - -

India's left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey settled with the pole position, with nine wickets to his name. Left-arm pacer Naman Tiwari moved up from fourth to second rank with seven scalps, averaging 10.71.

Allah Mohammad (7) slipped one spot down to occupy the third slot, averaging 15.28. Aradhya Shukla (6) descended one rank to hold the fourth spot. India's left-arm spinner Musheer Khan rocketed from the bottom to the fifth slot with five scalps at an average of 22.6.

Left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka (5) moved one spot up to secure the sixth position at 28.4. Arab Gul (4) and Martin Khumalo (4) slipped three slots down to settle with seventh, and eighth ranks at 6.75 and 23.75 respectively.

India’s Priyanshu Moliya (3) and South Africa’s Juan James (2) glided one slot down to make it to the ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App