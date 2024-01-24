Under-19 Women’s Tri Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 1

Bangladesh picked up their first win in the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series 2024 after beating Sri Lanka by five wickets on Wednesday. With the win, they have secured two points to go atop the points table.

The defeat means Sri Lanka are languishing at the bottom of the standings. They have one defeat after one game and a net run rate of -0.439.

The third team, Pakistan, are et to play their first game in the series. They kick off their campaign against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

An all-round performance from Bangladesh help them earn their first points in the series

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first in the first T20I of the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series 2024 on Wednesday. The hosts restricted Sri Lanka to just 95 in 20 overs.

Vishmi Gunarathna (19), Manudi Dulansa (10), and Rashmi Nethranjali (21) got starts, but none of them made big knocks. Bangladesh pulled off a sensational effort with the ball. Habiba Islam Pinky took two wickets for 11 runs in four overs.

Faria Akter bowled beautifuly, taking 2-11 in four overs. Moreover, Nishita Akter Nishi and Asraf Yeasmin Arthy picked up one wicket each.

Bangladesh chased down the modest total in 18.3 overs. Sumaiya Akter Suborna started well with a 14-run knock in 11 balls, while Fahomida Choya amassed 16 off six. Both of them, though, got out inside seven overs.

Mst Eva made 27 off 36 and received support from Afia Asima Era, who managed 27 off 29. Thanks to those two crucial contributions, Bangladesh chased down their target quite comfortably as they picked up their first points in the series.

As for Sri Lanka, Rashmika Sewwandi and Shashini Gimhani picked up two wickets each.

