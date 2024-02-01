Under-19 Women’s Tri Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 6

Bangladesh’s Under-19 women's team picked up their fourth win after beating Pakistan by four wickets on Wednesday. They exert their dominance at the top of the tally with four wins in as many matches, boasting a healthy net run rate of 0.818.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered their third loss in the tournament. They are yet to win a game and have a negative net run rate of -1.455. The Sri Lankan team currently sit at second from the bottom with a solitary win in four matches and a net run rate of 0.350.

Bangladesh continue winning-run with a four-wicket win over Pakistan

Bangladesh Women Under-19 team registered their fourth consecutive win in the Under-19 Women’s tri-series after beating Pakistan women by four wickets on Wednesday. Pakistan batted first but were restricted to just 96 runs in the first innings.

Eyman Fatima (8) was dismissed cheaply but Samiya Afsar (48) and Areesha Ansari (26) added 75 runs for the second wicket to stabilize the innings. However, once that partnership was broken, Pakistan lost momentum completely.

Afsar, unfortunately, was run out after scoring 48 off 58 balls. Areesha Ansar contributed 26 runs in 41 deliveries. Wickets fell in quick succession thereafter, and Pakistan could only manage to reach a below-par score.

Rabaya Khatun was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh as she returned with two wickets for 16 runs in four overs. In reply, the Bangladesh team chased down the score in just 17 overs. The likes of Sumaiya Akter (0) and Jannatul (9) got out on single-digit scores but Sumaiya Akter played a match-winning knock of 38 off 40 deliveries.

Afifa Ashima made a handy contribution as well, chipping in with 16 runs off 23 balls. Anosha Nasir picked three wickets for Pakistan, while Mahnood Aftab picked two but their valuable spells went in vain as Bangladesh edged past them in the end.

