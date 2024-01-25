Under-19 Women’s Tri Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 2

The second match of the Under-19 Tri-Nation T20 Series 2024 between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women on Thursday (January 25) was abandoned due to a wet outfield. As a result, the two teams shared a point each.

Bangladesh continue to stay at the top of the table with one win in one match played so far. They have two points to their name and a positive net run rate of 0.439. After getting one point from the second game of the tournament, Pakistan now sit at the number two position on the table.

They have one point from one game but the fans would have wanted the game to happen and see their team win. Things aren’t going in Sri Lanka’s favor at the moment. After losing the first game, Sri Lanka didn’t get the chance to fight back on Thursday due to rain.

As it stands, the Lankans are third with one point in two matches. Their net run rate of -0.439 doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence, either.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in the series opener on Wednesday

In the first match of the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation T20 Series 2024, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka convincingly by five wickets.

A splendid bowling performance led to Bangladesh restricting Sri Lanka for just 95 runs in the first innings. Three batters, namely Vishmi Gunarathna (19), Manudi Dulansa (10), and Rashmi Nethranjali (21) got going but couldn’t stay there for too long.

As for Bangladesh’s bowling, Habiba Islam Pinky and Faria Akter were the star performers. The former picked up two for 12 in four overs, while Akter returned with figures of two for 11. Besides, Nishita Akter Nishi and Asraf Yeasmin Arthy picked up one wicket each.

Bangladesh chased down the score in 18.3 overs in the second innings. Sumaiya Akter Suborna made a quickfire start of 14 off 11 balls but got out in the process, Fahomida Choya (16 off 6) failed to convert a good start.

However, valuable contributions from Mst Eva (27 off 36) and Afia Asima Era (27 off 29) meant Bangladesh chased down the target quite comfortably in the end. For Sri Lanka, Rashmika Sewwandi and Shashini Gimhani returned with two wickets each.

