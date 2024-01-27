Under-19 Women's Tri-Series Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Match 3

Bangladesh Women Under-19 faced Pakistan Women Under-19 in the third match of the Under-19 Women's Tri-Series on Saturday, January 27, at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Cox's Bazar. Bangladesh won the match by 36 runs after posting a total of 136 runs for the loss of four wickets on the board.

Bangladesh are still at the top of the points table with two wins in two matches and have a net run rate of +1.151. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are yet to record their first victories in the tournament and are placed in the next two positions. They have a net run rate of -0.439 and -1.800, respectively.

Eyman Fatima's 39 in vain as Bangladesh defends 136 against Pakistan

Bangladesh won the toss against Pakistan and elected to bat. They lost their first wicket for just 24 runs. Mst Eva scored six runs off 10 deliveries and was the first batter to get dismissed.

Sumaiya Akhtar Suborna and Arvin Tani added 42 runs for the second wicket and took the team’s total over the 50-run mark. Both batters were dismissed once Bangladesh reached a total of 90 runs. Tani scored 31 runs off 30 deliveries while Suborna made 24 runs off 33 deliveries.

Sumaiya Akhtar and Rabeya Khan added 46 runs for the fourth wicket while Akhtar was dismissed on the last delivery of Bangladesh’s innings. She made 32 runs off 24 deliveries. Rabeya remained unbeaten on 23 runs off 23 deliveries.

Bangladesh made 136 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Anosha Nasir was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan and took two wickets for 22 runs in four overs. Mahnoor Aftab and Maham Anees picked one wicket each.

Pakistan had a decent start to their chase as their openers Eyman Fatima and Samiya Afsar added 51 runs for the first wicket. Afsar made 25 runs off 30 deliveries and was dismissed in the 11th over. Fatima was dismissed in the 14th over and scored 39 runs off 43 deliveries.

No other batter managed to make more than 15 runs for Pakistan. They could make only 100 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 36 runs. Afia Ashima took two wickets for 12 runs in four overs for Bangladesh.

