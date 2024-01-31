Under-19 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Ireland Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19, Match 27

The Super-Six stage of ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 got underway and three matches were played on Tuesday, January 30.

India U19 squared off against New Zealand U19 and Ireland U19 took on Pakistan U19 in the Group 1 fixtures. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka U19 went toe-to-toe against West Indies U19 in the Group 2 contest.

India completed a dominating 214-run victory over New Zealand, while Pakistan had to work hard for their three-wicket win over Ireland. At the same time, West Indies managed to beat Sri Lanka by three wickets.

With the win, India U19 went to the top of the Group 1 standings with three victories in three matches. They have six points and a net run rate of +3.327. They are followed by Pakistan U19 in second place, who have six points in three matches. They also have three wins against their name but their net run rate is +1.064.

Meanwhile, New Zealand U19 have slipped to fourth place in the Super-SIx Group 1 standings with only two points and a net run rate of -1.915 after three matches. Ireland U19 are at the bottom of the Group 1 points table with zero points in their account after three matches and a net run rate of -1.699.

On the other hand, West Indies U19 have jumped to second place in the Group 2 standings with two wins in three matches. They now have four points and a net run rate of +0.134.

Sri Lanka U19 have slipped to third place in the Group 2 points table with two points in their account after three matches. They have a net run rate of +0.226 against their name.

Australia U19 are leading the charts in Group 2 with four points in two matches and a net run rate of +2.340. South Africa U19 and England U19 follow Sri Lanka U19 with two points each, respectively. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe U19 are placed at the bottom of the Super-Six Group 2 points table.

Musheer Khan’s second ton helps India register massive win

India U19 batted first after losing the toss but Musheer Khan’s scintillating knock of 131 runs off 126 deliveries propelled them to a total of 295/8 in 50 overs.

Defending the total, Saumy Pandey picked up four wickets and bundled out New Zealand U19 for just 81 runs to register a big win.

In the second match, Sri Lanka U19 batted first after winning the toss. Dinura Kalupahana’s fifty took them to a total of 231/10 in 50 overs. However, thanks to a combined effort from their batters, West Indies U19 managed to chase down the total in 49.3 overs.

In the third match of the day, Pakistan U19 bowled first after winning the toss. Their bowlers did a wonderful job in packing Ireland U19 for just 181/10 in 48.4 overs. However, Pakistan struggled to chase the total. It was a calm unbeaten fifty from Ahmad Hassan that took them home in 43.4 overs with three wickets in hand.

