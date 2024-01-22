Under 19 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after New Zealand U19 vs Nepal U19, Match 7

The youngsters keep showcasing their talent in the ongoing Under 19 World Cup 2024 in the two matches that were played on Saturday, January 21. While Sri Lanka U19 faced Zimbabwe U19 in the Group C fixture, New Zealand U19 took on Nepal U19 in the Group D match.

The game between Sri Lanka U19 and Zimbabwe U19 was interrupted by rain and the former registered a 39-run victory by the DLS method. At the same time, New Zealand U19 defeated Nepal U19 by 64 runs to kickstart their campaign with a win.

After securing two points against Zimbabwe U19, Sri Lanka U19 have reached the top of the Group C points table with one win in one game. They have two points and a net run rate of +2.300.

Australia U19 and Namibia U19 are the next two teams in the Group C standings as they are yet to play any matches. Zimbabwe U19 are at the bottom of Group C with one defeat in one game and a net run rate of -2.300.

Group C Points Table:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Sri Lanka U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.3 2 Australia U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Namibia U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zimbabwe U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.3

On the other hand, New Zealand U19 have now jumped to second place in the Group D points table. They now have two points after one game and a net run rate of +1.280. Pakistan U19 are at the top of Group D with two points and a net run rate of +3.620.

Zimbabwe U19 are now third in the Group D standings with one defeat in one game and a net run rate of -1.280. Afghanistan U19 are at the bottom of the Group D points table with zero points after one game and a net run rate of -3.620.

Group D Points Table:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Pakistan U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 3.62 2 New Zealand U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.28 3 Nepal U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.28 4 Afghanistan U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.62

Snehith Reddy’s unbeaten century helps New Zealand U19 in making a winning start

In the first game of the day, Zimbabwe U19 won the toss and invited Sri Lanka U19 to bat first. Sri Lanka U19 were rocked early as they were reduced to 12/3 inside the first five overs. However, a half-century from Dinura Kalupahana and an unbeaten 41 runs from Sharujan Shanmuganathan took Sri Lanka U19 to 204/10 in 48.3 overs.

Rain interrupted the chase and Zimbabwe U19 had a revised target of 129 runs in 22 overs. However, their batters failed to step up as Zimbabwe U19 were bundled out for a score of 89/10 in 21.1 overs. Vishwa Lahiru and Malsha Tharupathi bagged three wickets each to win the match for Sri Lanka U19.

In the second match, New Zealand U19 won the toss and opted to bat first against Nepal U19. Top-order batter Snehith Reddy played a wonderful unbeaten knock of 147 runs off 125 deliveries. Courtesy of his knock, New Zealand U19 posted a massive total of 302/8 in 50 overs.

Only Arjun Kumal fought back during the chase with a knock of 90 runs and Nepal U19 could only manage 238/9 in 50 overs. Mason Clarke was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand U19 with three wickets for 25 runs.

