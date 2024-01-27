Under-19 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after New Zealand Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19, Match 22

It was an action-packed day in the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 as three matches were played on Saturday, January 27. Namibia U19 locked horns with Zimbabwe U19 in Group C and Scotland U19 went up against South Africa U19 in Group B. Meanwhile, New Zealand U19 locked horns with Pakistan U19 in the Group D match.

Interestingly, all three matches were won by the teams chasing. Zimbabwe U19 defeated Namibia U19 by eight wickets, and South Africa U19 defeated Scotland U19 by seven wickets. At the same time, Pakistan U19 registered a dominant 10-wicket victory over New Zealand U19.

With the win, Zimbabwe U19 moved to third place in the Group C points table with two points after securing one win and two defeats in three matches. Meanwhile, Namibia U19 finished last in the Group C standings with three defeats in three games.

Here’s a look at the updated Group C standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Australia U19 2 2 0 0 0 4 3.979 2 Sri Lanka U19 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.611 3 Zimbabwe U19 3 1 2 0 0 2 -2.041 4 Namibia U19 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.607

With a thumping win over Scotland U19, South Africa U19 jumped to the top of the Group B points table. They have earned four points in three matches and a net run rate of 1.069. They have two wins and one defeat in their account after three matches.

Meanwhile, Scotland U19 failed to open their account and finished last in Group B with three losses in three matches.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR PTS NRR 1 South Africa U19 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.069 2 West Indies U19 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.653 3 England U19 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.581 4 Scotland U19 3 0 3 0 0 0 -3.104

At the same time, Pakistan U19 finished at the top of the Group D standings with six points in three matches, including three wins in three matches. Meanwhile, New Zealand U19 finished second in the group with four points in three matches thanks to two wins and a single defeat.

Here’s a look at the updated Group D standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Pakistan U19 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.18 2 New Zealand U19 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.387 3 Nepal U19 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.351 4 Afghanistan U19 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.008

Bowlers set up a massive victory for Pakistan U19

In the first match of the day, Zimbabwe U19 invited Namibia U19 to bat first after winning the toss. It was a disciplined bowling performance from Zimbabwe U19 as they restricted Namibia U19 to 146/8 in 50 overs.

Courtesy of an unbeaten half-century from the opener Panashe Taruvinga, Zimbabwe U19 chased down the total in 35.3 overs with eight wickets.

In the second match, Scotland U19 batted first after losing the toss. However, thanks to 90 runs from Jamie Dunk and 97 runs from Owen Gould, Scotland U19 posted a competitive total of 269/9 in 50 overs.

South Africa U19 came out all guns blazing while chasing the total. The opener Steve Stolk smashed 86 runs off just 37 deliveries before Dewan Marais remained unbeaten for 80 runs off 50 deliveries. The hosts completed the chase in just 27 overs for losing three wickets.

In the day's final contest, New Zealand U19 won the toss and opted to bat first. However, three fer from Ubaid Shah and Arafat Minhas derailed New Zealand U19’s batting and they were bundled out for 140 in 38 overs.

Chasing the total, openers Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan stitched an unbeaten partnership of 144 runs in 25.2 overs to win the contest by ten wickets.

