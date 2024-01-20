The ICC men’s Under-19 World Cup 2024 kicked off on January 19, where teams from both groups were in action. While the USA squared off with Ireland in Group A, South Africa faced the West Indies in their Group B opener.

Ireland and South Africa emerged victorious. Consequently, both teams are top of their respective groups. Ireland boast a net run rate of 2.674, while that of Proteas is 0.620.

Group A points table

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Ireland U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.674 2 India U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Bangladesh U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 United States U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.674

Group B points table

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 South Africa U19 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.62 2 England U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Scotland U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 West Indies U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.62

Ireland and South Africa emerge victorious in opening clashes

Ireland Under-19 won the toss and elected to field first, restricting the opposition to 105. Khush Bhalala, at No. 9, was the top-scorer with 22.

Two right-arm medium pacers, Reuben Wilsen and Oliver Riley, bagged three wickets apiece at economy rates of 2.55 and 2.62, respectively. Carson McCullough bagged one wicket, giving away only 23 runs John McNally also shone with two wickets, conceding 17 runs in seven overs.

In Ireland’s chase, opener Jordan Neill fell to Arya Garg, but his opening partner Ryan Hunter scored a half-century. Middle-order batters Kian Hilton and Philippus le Roux scored 23 apiece to help chase down the total in 22.5 overs. USA’s Garg bagged two wickets, while Bhalala picked one. albeit in a losing cause.

In the South Africa-West Indies game, it was a high-scoring thriller. South Africa posted 285-9, thanks to Lhuan-dre Pretorius’s 40, David Teeger’s 44, Dewan Marais’s 65 and captian Juan James’ 47.

West Indies’ Nathan Sealy shone with three wickets conceding 34 runs, while Nathan Edward and Deshawn James scalped two wickets apiece.

Stephan Pascal and Co. faltered in their chase, though, getting bowled out for 254 in 40.1 overs. Kwena Maphaka bagged a brilliant five-wicket haul to star in the South Africans' 31-run win, while Jewel Andrew’s century went in vain.

