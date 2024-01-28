Under-19 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Sri Lanka Under-19 vs Australia Under-19, Match 24

After plenty of action, the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 group stage was concluded as the final two group matches were played on Sunday, January 28.

India U19 locked horns with United States U19 in the Group A fixture, while Sri Lanka U19 took on Australia U19 in the Group C contest. Both matches turned out to be one-sided affairs. India U19 completed a dominating 201-run victory over United States U19 while Australia U19 toppled Sri Lanka U19 by six wickets.

Courtesy of the massive win, India U19 topped the Group A points table with six points in three matches and a net run rate of +3.240. At the same time, United States U19 failed to open their account and finished last in Group A with three defeats in three matches.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 India U19 3 3 0 0 0 6 3.24 2 Bangladesh U19 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.374 3 Ireland U19 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.778 4 United States U19 3 0 3 0 0 0 -3.244

On the other hand, Australia U19 finished at the top of the Group C standings with six points in three matches. They had three wins in three matches against their name alongside the net run rate of +2.606.

However, Sri Lanka U19 had to remain content with the second place in Group C as could only manage four points in three matches. They had two wins and one loss in their account and a net run rate of +1.241.

Here’s a look at the updated Group C standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Australia U19 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.606 2 Sri Lanka U19 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.241 3 Zimbabwe U19 3 1 2 0 0 2 -2.041 4 Namibia U19 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.607

Arshin Kulkarni’s ton sets up India for a monstrous victory

In the 23rd match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024, United States U19 won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, a century (108 runs) from the opener Arshin Kulkarni proved their decision wrong as India U19 posted a mammoth total of 326/5 in 50 overs. Musheer Khan also contributed with a handy knock of 73 runs off 76 deliveries.

Chasing the target, the United States U19 never threatened the India U19 bowling unit as they only posted 125/8 in 50 overs. Naman Tiwari was the pick of the bowlers with a spell of four wickets for 20 runs.

In the second match of the day, Sri Lanka U19 batted first after winning the toss. They posted a total of 208/10 in 49.5 overs thanks to a knock of 64 runs from Dinura Kalupahana.

Chasing the target, Australia U19 did stutter in the middle but unbeaten 77 runs from Ryan Hicks took them over the line comfortably. In the end, Australia U19 completed the chase in 48.5 overs with six wickets in hand.

