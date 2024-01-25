Under 19 World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Australia Under-19, Match 16

India scripted their second consecutive win at the Under 19 World Cup 2024 after trashing Ireland by 201 runs on Thursday, January 25. With this emphatic victory, India continue to dominate atop the Group A points table. With just a solitary win and two defeats, Ireland have dropped down to the third position.

Courtesy of a better NRR, Bangladesh, also with two points, moved up to the second position. Meanwhile, the United States of America (USA) remain at the bottom of the table with one defeat.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 India U19 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.85 2 Bangladesh U19 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.667 3 Ireland U19 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.778 4 United States U19 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.674

Australia also registered their second straight win at the Under 19 World Cup 2024 as they demolished Zimbabwe with a 225-run win on Thursday. They have now jumped to the top of the Group C points table with four points and a NRR of 3.979.

Zimbabwe faced their second consecutive defeat and continue to occupy the last spot in the group. Also with four points, Sri Lanka slipped to the second position due to their inferior NRR as compared to Australia.

Namibia remain in the third spot with two defeats from as many games.

Here’s a look at the updated Group C standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Australia U19 2 2 0 0 0 4 3.979 2 Sri Lanka U19 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.611 3 Namibia U19 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.795 4 Zimbabwe U19 2 0 2 0 0 0 -3.4

Australia, India register massive victories at the Under 19 World Cup 2024

India trounced Ireland in the 15th match of the Under 19 World Cup 2024 on Thursday.

Batting first, India put up a daunting total of 301/7 on the board. They lost both their openers inside 20 overs. However, Musheer Khan and skipper Uday Saharan joined hands to stitch an impressive 156-run stand. Musheer slammed 118 runs off just 106 deliveries while Uday supported him with his well-measured 84-ball 75.

Oliver Riley with three wickets and John McNally with two were the pick of the bowlers for Ireland. What happened in the run chase was a complete disaster for Ireland.

The Irish team lost early wickets and kept losing them at regular intervals as they were bundled out for a paltry total of 100 in just 29.4 overs. The Indian bowlers had a ball as Naman Tiwari (4/53) and Saumy Pandey (3/21) ran through the opposition batters.

The second game of the day saw Australia decimate Zimbabwe in the 16th match of the Under 19 World Cup 2024. Batting first, Australian openers Harry Dixon and Sam Konstas got them off to a solid start with a 91-run partnership. Dixon scored 89 runs while Konstas scored 45.

Further, skipper Hugh Weibgen (68) and Tom Campbell (47*) carried the momentum forward, leading Australia to 296/7. Ryan Simbi, Brendon Sunguro, and Matthew Schonken picked up a couple of wickets apiece for Zimbabwe.

The run-chase turned out to be a nightmare for Zimbabwe as they were skittled out for just 71 runs. Barring Ronak Patel (36) and Brendon (12), none of their batters could get to double figures. Harkirat Bajwa claimed four wickets for Australia while Mahli Beardman and Aidan O Connor chipped in with a couple of scalps each.

