England won their second game in the Under-19 World Cup 2024, beating South Africa by 36 runs (DLS Method) on Tuesday (January 23), bowling well to restrict the hosts to 230.

Despite a solid 64 from Steve Stolk, South Africa couldn’t post a big score, as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Jaydn Denly and Eddie Jeck picked wickets to deny the hosts any momentum, taking three wickets each.

In response, England cruised to 137-2 in 28.3 overs before rain intervened. Ben Mckinney (48 off 67) and Noah Thain (63 off 82) made valuable contributions before persistent rain meant that the teams couldn’t take the field, and England emerged the winners by DLS.

In the second game of the day, New Zealand beat Afghanistan by one wicket in a last-ball thriller. Thanks to a five-wicket haul from Matt Rowe, New Zealand bowled out Afghanistan for just 91 after losing the toss. Jamshid Zadran top-scored with 22 off 32.

Despite defending a low total, Afghanistan picked up nine wickets, reducing New Zealand to 42-5, but couldn't emerge victorious. Oscar Jackson (26) and Stackpole (12) made handy contributions down the order.

Afghanistan kept picking wickets to keep their hopes alive, but the last-wicket pair of Matt Rowe and Ryan Tsourgas guided New Zealand home.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SR Devireddy (NZ19) 1 1 1 147 147* - 125 117.6 1 - - 11 6 2 BS McKinney (ENG19) 2 2 0 136 88 68 135 100.74 - 1 - 17 4 3 J Andrew (WI19) 1 1 0 130 130 130 96 135.41 1 - - 14 3 4 K Hilton (IRE19) 2 2 0 113 90 56.5 150 75.33 - 1 - 14 1 5 Mohammad Shihab James (BD19) 2 2 1 109 55* 109 131 83.2 - 2 - 12 0 6 D Marais (SA19) 2 2 0 107 65 53.5 77 138.96 - 1 - 9 5 7 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 1 1 0 106 106 106 126 84.12 1 - - 10 3 8 OT Jackson (NZ19) 2 2 0 101 75 50.5 126 80.15 - 1 - 6 5 9 A Kumal (NEP19) 1 1 0 90 90 90 104 86.53 - 1 - 12 0 10 NRM Thain (ENG19) 2 2 1 85 63* 85 110 77.27 - 1 - 10 0

SR Devireddy (NZ U19) stays atop the Under-19 World Cup runs list with 147 runs. At number two is Ben McKinney, who has smashed 136 runs. Jewel Andrew is third, thanks to his 130-run knock in the first game.

Kian Hilton has scored 113 runs in two games and is fourth in the list. Mohammad Shihab James is fifth with 109 runs in two games, while Dewan Marais is next with 107 runs in two games.

Shahzaib Khan is seventh with 106 runs, followed by Oskar Jackson (101), Arjun Kamal (90) and Noah Thain (85).

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Maruf Mridha (BD19) 2 2 96 16 1 88 7 5/43 12.57 5.5 13.71 - 1 2 Khalil Ahmed (AFG19) 2 2 84 14 1 67 6 4/51 11.16 4.78 14 1 - 3 MB Rowe (NZ19) 2 2 108 18 3 68 6 5/21 11.33 3.77 18 - 1 4 maphaka' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Maphaka (SA19)"]">KT Maphaka (SA19) 2 2 91 15.1 1 64 5 5/38 12.8 4.21 18.2 - 1 5 M Tharupathi (SL19) 1 1 24 4 - 17 4 4/17 4.25 4.25 6 1 - 6 CA Vidler (AUS19) 1 1 49 8.1 3 17 4 4/17 4.25 2.08 12.25 1 - 7 SK Pandey (IND19) 1 1 59 9.5 1 24 4 4/24 6 2.44 14.75 1 - 8 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 1 1 42 7 1 26 4 4/26 6.5 3.71 10.5 1 - 9 JK Denly (ENG19) 2 2 86 14.2 1 61 4 3/37 15.25 4.25 21.5 - - 10 AM Ghazanfar (AFG19) 2 2 120 20 2 69 4 3/29 17.25 3.45 30 - -

Maruf Mridha tops the Under-19 World Cup wicket-takers list with seven wickets in two games. Khalil Ahmed has six wickets in two games and is second.

After picking a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan on Tuesday, Matt Rowe moves to number three with six wickets in two games. At number four is Kwena Maphaka, who has five wickets in two games, followed by Malsi Tharupathi (4), Callum Vidler (4) and Saumy Pandey (4).

Ubaid Shah is eightth with four wickets in one game, while Jaydn Denly is ninth with four wickets. Afghanistan’s Allah Ghazanfar rounds off the top-ten with four wickets.

