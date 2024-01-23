Under-19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Australia Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 (Updated) ft. Kian Hilton and Callum Vidler

Australia took on Namibia in the ninth match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 on Monday at Diamond Oval in Kimberley. Australia bowled out Namibia for just 91 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a sensational bowling display from Callum Vidler and Tom Straker.

The duo ran through Namibia’s top order, leaving them in all sorts of trouble at 49/5. Zacheo van Vuuren (29 off 47) and Alexander Volshenk (21) spent some time at the crease but neither of them could go on to play a big knock.

For Australia, Callum Vidler starred with the ball, returning with sensational bowling figures of 4/17 in 8.1 overs. Tom Straker claimed 3/16 in his eight-over spell. Despite scoring a low total, Namibia fought hard with the ball and claimed six wickets in the second innings.

Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals but an unbeaten 39-run knock off 43 balls by skipper Hugh Weibgen meant Australia chased down the total in 19.5 overs in the end. Jack Brassell bowled exceptionally well for Namibia, claiming 3/28 in eight overs.

In the second game of the day, Bangladesh took on Ireland at Mangaung Oval Stadium. Riding on Kian Hilton’s 90-run knock off 113 deliveries, Ireland posted a respectable score of 235 runs on the board.

Bangladesh made a pretty good start in pursuit of the target. The opening duo of Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (44 off 60) and Adil Bin Siddik (36 off 63) blazed their way to a 90-run opening partnership. While the two got out without reaching their respective half-centuries, Chowdhury Md Rizwan (21) and Ariful Islam (13) started briskly but failed to get going.

Wickets fell in quick succession after the first wicket but an unbeaten 109-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Ahrar Amin and Mohammad Shihab helped Bangladesh chase down the total in 46.5 overs in the end.

Ahrar Amin played an unbeaten 45-run knock off 63 balls, while Mohammad Shihab James contributed 55 off 54 deliveries.

Under 19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SR Devireddy (NZ19) 1 1 1 147 147* - 125 117.6 1 - - 11 6 2 J Andrew (WI19) 1 1 0 130 130 130 96 135.41 1 - - 14 3 3 K Hilton (IRE19) 2 2 0 113 90 56.5 150 75.33 - 1 - 14 1 4 Mohammad Shihab James (BD19) 2 2 1 109 55* 109 131 83.2 - 2 - 12 0 5 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 1 1 0 106 106 106 126 84.12 1 - - 10 3 6 A Kumal (NEP19) 1 1 0 90 90 90 104 86.53 - 1 - 12 0 7 BS McKinney (ENG19) 1 1 0 88 88 88 68 129.41 - 1 - 12 3 8 Adarsh Singh (IND19) 1 1 0 76 76 76 96 79.16 - 1 - 6 0 9 OT Jackson (NZ19) 1 1 0 75 75 75 81 92.59 - 1 - 3 5 10 D Marais (SA19) 1 1 0 65 65 65 38 171.05 - 1 - 4 4

New Zealand’s Snehith Devireddy tops the run-charts, having scored a 147-run knock in his first game. Jewel Andrew of West Indies takes the number two spot with 130 runs to his name, followed by Kian Hilton (113) at number three.

Mohammad Shihab James played an unbeaten 55-run knock against Australia on Monday and that helped him take the number four slot. At five is Pakistan’s Shahzaib Khan, who has 106 runs to his name.

Arjun Kamal played a 90-run knock in his first game and that keeps him at number six spot. Ben McKinney moves to number seven with 88 runs under his bag. Adarsh Singh (76) and Oskar Jackson (75) are at number eight and nine, respectively.

Dewan Marais rounds off the top ten with 65 runs under his belt.

Under 19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Maruf Mridha (BD19) 2 2 96 16 1 88 7 5/43 12.57 5.5 13.71 - 1 2 Maphaka (SA19)"}">KT Maphaka (SA19) 1 1 55 9.1 1 38 5 5/38 7.6 4.14 11 - 1 3 M Tharupathi (SL19) 1 1 24 4 - 17 4 4/17 4.25 4.25 6 1 - 4 CA Vidler (AUS19) 1 1 49 8.1 3 17 4 4/17 4.25 2.08 12.25 1 - 5 SK Pandey (IND19) 1 1 59 9.5 1 24 4 4/24 6 2.44 14.75 1 - 6 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 1 1 42 7 1 26 4 4/26 6.5 3.71 10.5 1 - 7 Khalil Ahmed (AFG19) 1 1 60 10 1 51 4 4/51 12.75 5.1 15 1 - 8 T Straker (AUS19) 1 1 48 8 2 16 3 3/16 5.33 2 16 - - 9 Mohammad Zeeshan (PAK19)"}">Mohammad Zeeshan (PAK19) 1 1 30 5 1 17 3 3/17 5.66 3.4 10 - - 10 Farhan Ahmed (ENG19) 1 1 60 10 2 22 3 3/22 7.33 2.2 20 - -

After claiming two wickets against Namibia on Monday, Maruf Mridha proudly positioned himself at the top of the wickets tally. Kwena Maphaka is second with five wickets to his name, followed by Malsha Tharupathi (4), Callum Vidler (4) and Saumy Pandey in third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

Pakistan’s Ubaid Shah owns the sixth place with four wickets to his name. Khalil Ahmed occupies the seventh position in the tally. He too has four wickets to his name. Tom Staker picked three wickets against Namibia and thus moved to number eight spot. Mohammad Zeeshan finds himself at number nine with three wickets under his name, while Farhan Ahmed (3) is at number 10th spot.

