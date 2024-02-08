Under 19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Australia Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 (Updated) ft. Arafat Minhas and Tom Straker

Australia Under-19 faced Pakistan Under-19 in the second semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup on Thursday, February 8, at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.

Pakistan lost their first two wickets for 27 runs inside the 10 overs. Only three batters managed to make double-digit scores for the team as they were bundled out for 179 runs in 48.5 overs. Azan Awais and Arafat Minhas scored 52 runs each.

Tom Straker was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking six wickets for 24 runs in 9.5 overs. He recorded the second-best bowling figures in this edition of the U19 World Cup and the overall third-best for Australia.

During the chase, Australia lost their first wicket for 33 runs and lost three more before reaching the 60-run mark. A partnership of 43 runs for the fifth wicket between Harry Dixon and Oliver Peake helped Australia bounce back. Peake put together another crucial partnership of 42 runs with Tom Campbell for the sixth wicket.

The match went into the last over where Australia required three runs and Pakistan required a wicket to qualify for the finals. Raf MacMillan hit a boundary off the first delivery of the 50th over to seal the deal for Australia. Straker won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

Here's a look at the most runs and wicket-takers lists for the tournament:

Under 19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 UP Saharan (IND19) 6 6 0 389 100 64.83 493 78.9 1 3 - 27 2 2 Musheer Khan (IND19) 6 6 1 338 131 67.6 334 101.19 2 1 - 29 8 3 SS Dhas (IND19) 6 6 2 294 116 73.5 252 116.66 1 1 - 28 7 4 LG Pretorius (SA19) 6 6 1 287 76 57.4 305 94.09 - 3 - 37 6 5 HT Dixon (AUS19) 6 6 0 267 89 44.5 324 82.4 - 3 - 29 5 6 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 6 6 1 264 106 52.8 404 65.34 1 1 - 27 7 7 J Dunk (SCO19) 4 4 0 263 90 65.75 371 70.88 - 3 - 28 0 8 HD Weibgen (AUS19) 6 6 1 256 120 51.2 299 85.61 1 1 - 27 1 9 Ariful Islam (BD19) 5 5 1 230 103 57.5 245 93.87 1 1 - 19 5 10 S Stolk (SA19) 6 6 0 228 86 38 161 141.61 - 2 - 31 11

Uday Saharan and Musheer Khan are still in the first two places on the list of batters with most runs. They have made 389 and 338 runs, respectively.

Sachin Dhas still occupies third place with 294 runs in six matches at an average of 73.50. Lhuan-dre Pretorius finished as the highest run-scorer for the Proteas and is in fourth place. He made 287 runs in six matches at an average of 57.40.

Harry Dixon has moved to fifth place from 10th and has scored 267 runs at a strike rate of 82.40. Arafat Minhas scored his first half-century in the tournament against Australia and finished with 105 runs in five innings.

Under 19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 KT Maphaka (SA19) 6 6 321 53.3 4 204 21 6/21 9.71 3.81 15.28 - 3 2 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 6 6 324 54 3 223 18 5/44 12.38 4.12 18 1 1 3 SK Pandey (IND19) 6 6 353 58.5 6 144 17 4/19 8.47 2.44 20.76 3 - 4 TC Ali (ENG19) 4 4 227 37.5 4 135 14 7/29 9.64 3.56 16.21 - 1 5 T Straker (AUS19) 5 5 215 35.5 4 111 12 6/24 9.25 3.09 17.91 - 1 6 CA Vidler (AUS19) 5 5 199 33.1 4 129 12 4/17 10.75 3.88 16.58 2 - 7 V Lahiru (SL19) 5 5 252 42 6 131 11 3/19 11.9 3.11 22.9 - - 8 N Edward (WI19) 5 5 255 42.3 2 196 11 3/28 17.81 4.61 23.18 - - 9 R Norton (SA19) 5 5 221 36.5 3 202 11 4/28 18.36 5.48 20.09 1 - 10 O Riley (IRE19) 5 5 228 38 1 160 10 3/20 16 4.21 22.8 - -

Kwena Maphaka is currently the only bowler with more than 20 wickets in the tournament. He took 21 wickets in six matches at an average of 9.71.

Ubaid Shah moved to second place from third and has taken 18 wickets in six matches at an average of 12.38. Saumy Pandey has slipped to third place from second, with 17 wickets at an average of 8.47.

Tazeem Chaudry Ali is still in fourth place and has 14 wickets to his name in four matches at an average of 9.64. Tom Straker jumped to fifth place after his six-wicket haul in the semi-final. He has taken 12 wickets in five matches at an average of 9.25.

