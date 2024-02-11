Under-19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after India U19 vs Australia U19 (Updated) ft. Uday Saharan and Saumi Pandey

Australia secured a 79-run comprehensive win over India to win the ICC Under-19 World Cup final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

After electing to bat first, Australia posted a good total of 253-7 in 50 overs. Harry Dixon (42), captain Hugh Weibgen (48), Harjas Singh (55) and Oliver Peake (46*) were key.

Raj Limbani had a three-wicket haul, conceding 35 runs in his 10-over spell, while Naman Tiwari picked up two wickets. Saumy Pandey and Musheer Khan claimed one wicket apiece.

In response, India got bundled out for 174 in 43.5 overs. Adarsh Singh (47), Musheer Khan (22) and Murugan Abhishek (42) were the standout batters. However, they couldn't help avert a 79-run defeat.

Mahli Beardman and Raf MacMillan racked up three wickets apiece, while Callum Vidler picked up two. Charlie Anderson and Tom Straker scalped one wicket each. Without any further lingering, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 UP Saharan (IND19) 7 7 0 397 100 56.71 511 77.69 1 3 - 27 2 2 Musheer Khan (IND19) 7 7 1 360 131 60 367 98.09 2 1 - 32 8 3 HT Dixon (AUS19) 7 7 0 309 89 44.14 380 81.31 - 3 - 32 6 4 HD Weibgen (AUS19) 7 7 1 304 120 50.66 365 83.28 1 1 - 32 1 5 SS Dhas (IND19) 7 7 2 303 116 60.6 260 116.53 1 1 - 29 7 6 LG Pretorius (SA19) 6 6 1 287 76 57.4 305 94.09 - 3 - 37 6 7 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 6 6 1 264 106 52.8 404 65.34 1 1 - 27 7 8 J Dunk (SCO19) 4 4 0 263 90 65.75 371 70.88 - 3 - 28 0 9 Adarsh Singh (IND19) 7 7 0 238 76 34 320 74.37 - 2 1 26 1 10 Ariful Islam (BD19) 5 5 1 230 103 57.5 245 93.87 1 1 - 19 5

Indian captain Uday Saharan ended the Under-19 World Cup as the leading run-scorer with 397 runs in seven innings at an average of 56.71. His teammate Musheer Khan finished second with 360 runs in seven innings at 60.

Australia’s Harry Dixon moved up from fifth to third with 309 runs in seven innings. His partner Hugh Weibgen (304) climbed up from eighth to fourth. Sachin Dhas (303) and Lhuan Pretorius (287) slid two positions each to finish fifth and sixth respectively.

Shahzaib Khan (264) and Jamie Dunk (263) slipped one position apiece to seventh and eighth respectively. Adarsh Singh (238) moved up from 18th to ninth. Ariful Islam (230) descended from ninth to tenth.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 KT Maphaka (SA19) 6 6 321 53.3 4 204 21 6/21 9.71 3.81 15.28 - 3 2 SK Pandey (IND19) 7 7 413 68.5 6 185 18 4/19 10.27 2.68 22.94 3 - 3 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 6 6 324 54 3 223 18 5/44 12.38 4.12 18 1 1 4 TC Ali (ENG19) 4 4 227 37.5 4 135 14 7/29 9.64 3.56 16.21 - 1 5 CA Vidler (AUS19) 6 6 259 43.1 6 164 14 4/17 11.71 3.79 18.5 2 - 6 T Straker (AUS19) 6 6 257 42.5 5 142 12 6/24 11.83 3.31 21.41 - 1 7 N Tiwari (IND19) 6 6 276 46 3 238 12 4/20 19.83 5.17 23 2 - 8 V Lahiru (SL19) 5 5 252 42 6 131 11 3/19 11.9 3.11 22.9 - - 9 R Limbani (IND19) 6 6 282 47 4 182 11 3/38 16.54 3.87 25.63 - - 10 N Edward (WI19) 5 5 255 42.3 2 196 11 3/28 17.81 4.61 23.18 - -

South Africa's left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka finished atop the Under-19 World Cup wickets tally with 21 scalps. India's left-arm spinner Saumi Pandey moved one spot up to finish second with 18 scalps at 10.27.

Ubaid Shah (18) slipped up one spot to third at an average of 12.38. Tazeem Ali (14) retained his fourth spot at 9.64. Callum Vidler (14) climbed up from sixth to fifth spot, averaging 11.71.

Tom Straker (13) slipped from fifth to sixth at 11.83. Naman Tiwari (12) ascended from 11th to seventh slot at 19.83. Vishwa Lahiru (11) slipped from seventh to eighth, averaging 11.9.

India's Raj Limbani (11) rocketed from 22nd to ninth, averaging 16.54, while Nathan Edward (11) slipped from eighth to tenth, averaging 17.81.

