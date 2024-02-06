Under-19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after India U19 vs South Africa U19 (Updated) ft. Uday Saharan and Kwena Maphaka

India U19 registered a thrilling two-wicket win over South Africa U19 in the first semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, February 6. With this win, they have sealed their spot in the summit clash.

Batting first, South Africa U19 mustered a challenging total of 244/7 on the board. They lost a couple of early wickets but Lhuan-dre Pretorius stood tall at the top with his fighting knock of 76. Richard Seletswane also played with grit, scoring 64 runs off 100 deliveries.

Oliver Whitehead (22), Juan James (24), and Tristan Luus (23*) made vital contributions as well. South Africa kept losing wickets which didn't allow them to finish big. Raj Limbani bagged three wickets for India while Musheer Khan carried his top form with a couple of scalps.

In reply, India U19 suffered a top-order collapse as they were reduced to 32/4 inside the 12th over. However, skipper Uday Saharan (81) and Sachin Dhas (96) joined forces to stitch a match-winning 171-run stand. It eventually helped India cross the line with two wickets and seven deliveries to spare.

Kwena Maphaka and Tristan Luus grabbed three wickets apiece for South Africa, however, in vain.

On that note, here's a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 UP Saharan (IND19) 6 6 0 389 100 64.83 493 78.9 1 3 - 27 2 2 Musheer Khan (IND19) 6 6 1 338 131 67.6 334 101.19 2 1 - 29 8 3 SS Dhas (IND19) 6 6 2 294 116 73.5 252 116.66 1 1 - 28 7 4 LG Pretorius (SA19) 6 6 1 287 76 57.4 305 94.09 - 3 - 37 6 5 J Dunk (SCO19) 4 4 0 263 90 65.75 371 70.88 - 3 - 28 0 6 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 5 5 1 260 106 65 374 69.51 1 1 - 27 7 7 HD Weibgen (AUS19) 5 5 1 252 120 63 287 87.8 1 1 - 27 1 8 Ariful Islam (BD19) 5 5 1 230 103 57.5 245 93.87 1 1 - 19 5 9 S Stolk (SA19) 6 6 0 228 86 38 161 141.61 - 2 - 31 11 10 HT Dixon (AUS19) 5 5 0 217 89 43.4 249 87.14 - 2 - 24 5

India's skipper Uday Saharan moved a spot up to the top position in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 batting charts with his brilliant knock in the semi-final. Uday now has 389 runs from six innings. Musheer Khan dropped a place down to the second position with 338 runs.

With his magnificent 96-run knock, Sachin Dhas takes the third position with 294 runs from six innings. South African opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius climbed five slots up to the fourth position with 287 runs.

Jamie Dunk dropped two places down to number five with 263 runs. Shazaib Khan also slipped a position down to the sixth slot with 260 runs. Hugh Weibgen fell two spots down to the seventh slot with 252 runs.

With 230 runs, Ariful Islam also dropped down by two places to number eight. Steve Stolk slipped by a position to number nine with 228 runs whereas Harry Dexon saw a decline from seventh to the tenth position with 217 runs.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 KT Maphaka (SA19) 6 6 321 53.3 4 204 21 6/21 9.71 3.81 15.28 - 3 2 SK Pandey (IND19) 6 6 353 58.5 6 144 17 4/19 8.47 2.44 20.76 3 - 3 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 5 5 264 44 3 179 17 5/44 10.52 4.06 15.52 1 1 4 TC Ali (ENG19) 4 4 227 37.5 4 135 14 7/29 9.64 3.56 16.21 - 1 5 CA Vidler (AUS19) 4 4 145 24.1 4 86 11 4/17 7.81 3.55 13.18 2 - 6 V Lahiru (SL19) 5 5 252 42 6 131 11 3/19 11.9 3.11 22.9 - - 7 N Edward (WI19) 5 5 255 42.3 2 196 11 3/28 17.81 4.61 23.18 - - 8 R Norton (SA19) 5 5 221 36.5 3 202 11 4/28 18.36 5.48 20.09 1 - 9 O Riley (IRE19) 5 5 228 38 1 160 10 3/20 16 4.21 22.8 - - 10 N Tiwari (IND19) 5 5 222 37 3 175 10 4/20 17.5 4.72 22.2 2 -

Kwena Maphaka retained his top position in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 bowling charts with 21 wickets. Saumi Pandey moved a place up to the second position with 17 scalps, averaging 8.47. Ubaid Shah slipped by a place to the third slot with 17 wickets, averaging 10.52.

Tazeem Ali retained his fourth position with 14 wickets. Callum Vidler (11), Vishwa Lahiru (11), Nathan Edward (11), and Riley Norton (11) take the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth positions respectively.

Oliver Riley remained at the ninth position with ten wickets whereas Naman Tiwari made it to the tenth position with 10 scalps as well.

