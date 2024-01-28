Under-19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after India U19 vs USA U19 (Updated) ft. Musheer Khan and Saumy Pandey

India U19 secured a convincing 201-run win over USA U19 in the 23rd match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 while Australia U19 secured a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka U19 in the 24th clash.

In the 23rd match, India U19 were asked to bat first and they racked up a dominant total of 326/5 in 50 overs. Opener Arshin Kulkarni smacked a 108-run knock off 118 balls. Musheer Khan continued his good form, scoring 73 runs off 76 balls.

USA U19 were never in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Utkarsh Srivastava was the top-scorer with 40 runs off 73 balls as they reached 125/8 in 50 overs. Naman Tiwari was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul.

Shifting our focus to the 24th contest, Sri Lanka U19 batted first and posted a total of 208 runs in 49.5 overs. Dinura Kalupahana top scored with 64 runs off 78 balls, including six fours and three sixes. Callum Vidler scalped a three-wicket haul in nine overs while conceding just 28 runs.

In reply, Australia U19 opener Harry Dixon (49), Ryan Hicks (77*), and Tom Campbell (33*) steered their side to victory in 48.5 overs with six wickets remaining. Vishwa Lahiru claimed two wickets for SL U19.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2024.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 3 3 1 223 106 111.5 282 79.07 1 1 - 23 7 2 J Andrew (WI19) 3 3 1 196 130 98 166 118.07 1 1 - 22 3 3 Musheer Khan (IND19) 3 3 0 194 118 64.66 189 102.64 1 1 - 15 5 4 D Marais (SA19) 3 3 1 187 80* 93.5 127 147.24 - 2 - 17 8 5 J Dunk (SCO19) 3 3 0 187 90 62.33 278 67.26 - 2 - 20 0 6 UP Saharan (IND19) 3 3 0 174 75 58 205 84.87 - 2 - 10 2 7 BS McKinney (ENG19) 3 3 0 162 88 54 165 98.18 - 1 - 20 4 8 Ariful Islam (BD19) 3 3 0 157 103 52.33 187 83.95 1 - - 12 1 9 S Stolk (SA19) 3 3 0 155 86 51.66 98 158.16 - 2 - 19 9 10 SR Devireddy (NZ19) 2 2 1 154 147* 154 135 114.07 1 - - 12 6

Pakistan U19 batter Shahzaib Khan retained his top spot in the standings with 223 runs from three innings. West Indies U19 batter Jewel Andrew, with 196 runs in three innings, remains in second place.

India U19 no.3 batter Musheer Khan moved up from 14th to third rank with 194 runs. Dewan Marais (187) and Jamie Dunk (187) slid one spot each to secure the fourth and fifth ranks at averages of 93.5 and 62.33, respectively.

Indian skipper Uday Saharan moved up from 11th to sixth spot with 174 runs. Ben McKinney (162), Ariful Islam (157), Steve Stolk (155), and Snehith Reddy (154) slipped two slots each to make it to the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks, respectively.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 3 3 144 24 2 104 9 4/26 11.55 4.33 16 1 - 2 SK Pandey (IND19) 3 3 173 28.5 3 58 8 4/24 7.25 2.01 21.62 1 - 3 Khalil Ahmed (AFG19) 3 3 144 24 2 98 8 4/51 12.25 4.08 18 1 - 4 N Tiwari (IND19) 3 3 144 24 3 104 8 4/20 13 4.33 18 2 - 5 Aakash Chand (NEP19)"}">Aakash Chand (NEP19) 3 3 150 25 - 120 8 5/34 15 4.8 18.75 - 1 6 CA Vidler (AUS19) 2 2 103 17.1 3 45 7 4/17 6.42 2.62 14.71 1 - 7 V Lahiru (SL19) 3 3 132 22 4 55 7 3/19 7.85 2.5 18.85 - - 8 Maruf Mridha (BD19) 3 3 120 20 2 110 7 5/43 15.71 5.5 17.14 - 1 9 KT Maphaka (SA19) 3 3 151 25.1 2 117 7 5/38 16.71 4.64 21.57 - 1 10 Arafat Minhas (PAK19)"}">Arafat Minhas (PAK19) 3 2 90 15 4 29 6 3/6 4.83 1.93 15 - -

Pakistan U19 pacer Ubaid Shah maintained his pole position in the wickets standings with nine scalps from three innings. India’s left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey moved up from fourth to second rank with eight scalps at an average of 7.25.

Afghanistan's Khalil Ahmed dropped to the third position with eight wickets at 12.25. India's Naman Tiwari rocketed from 35th rank to occupy the fourth position with eight wickets at 13. Nepal's Aakash Chand slid from the third to the fifth slot with eight wickets at 15.

Australia's Callum Vidler moved up from the 27th spot to make it to the sixth rank with seven wickets at 6.42. Sri Lanka's Vishwa Lahiru (7) propelled from the 19th to the seventh slot at 7.85.

Maruf Mridha (7), Kwena Maphaka (7), and Arafat Minhas (6) slipped four spots each to occupy the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks at 15.71, 16.71, and 4.83, respectively.

