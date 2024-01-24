Under-19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Nepal Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 (Updated) ft. Jewel Andrew and Ubaid Shah

Sri Lanka beat Namibia by 77 runs in the 12th game of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024, while West Indies secured a five-wicket win over Scotland in the 13th game. Meanwhile, Pakistan registered a five-wicket victory over Nepal in the 14th game.

Moving to the 12th game, Sri Lanka batted first and posted 133 in 37.5 overs. Supun Waduge was the top-scorer with 56. Zacheo van Vuuren scalped a four-wicket haul for Namibia.

In response, Namibia collapsed to 56 in 27 overs. Vishwa Lahiru and Ruvishan Perera claimed three wickets apiece, while Dinura Kalupahana scalped two wickets.

Shifting our focus to the 13th game, Scotland racked up 205-9 in 50 overs. Opener Jamie Dunk amassed 57 off 87. Isai Thorne claimed four wickets for West Indies.

In response, West Indies sealed the deal in just 35.1 overs with five wickets remaining. Keeper-batter Jewwl Andrew accumulated 64* off 60 to take his side home. He received decent support from Nathan Edward (27*).

Delving into the details of the 14th contest, Nepal batted first and got bundled out for 197 in 50 overs. Opener and keeper-batter Bipin Rawal top-scored with 39 off 68. Arafar Minhas picked up a three-wicket haul for Pakistan.

Pakistan romped home in 47.4 overs with five wickets remaining. Openers Shamyl Hussain (37) and Shahzaib Khan (37) started off well, with Azan Awais scoring a 63-run unbeaten knock at the death to take their side to victory.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2024.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 J Andrew (WI19) 2 2 1 194 130 194 156 124.35 1 1 - 22 3 2 SR Devireddy (NZ19) 1 1 1 147 147* - 125 117.6 1 - - 11 6 3 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 2* 2 0 143 106 71.5 196 72.95 1 - - 13 4 4 BS McKinney (ENG19) 2 2 0 136 88 68 135 100.74 - 1 - 17 4 5 K Hilton (IRE19) 2 2 0 113 90 56.5 150 75.33 - 1 - 14 1 6 Mohammad Shihab James (BD19) 2 2 1 109 55* 109 131 83.2 - 2 - 12 0 7 D Marais (SA19) 2 2 0 107 65 53.5 77 138.96 - 1 - 9 5 8 OT Jackson (NZ19) 2 2 0 101 75 50.5 126 80.15 - 1 - 6 5 9 J Dunk (SCO19) 2 2 0 97 57 48.5 157 61.78 - 1 - 9 0 10 A Kumal (NEP19) 2* 2 0 96 90 48 116 82.75 - 1 - 12 0

West Indies keeper-batter Jewel Andrew moved up from third to top spot with 194 runs in two innings. NZ's Snehith Reddy slid to second with 147 runs. Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan climbed up from seventh to third, accumulating 143 runs.

England's Ben McKinney slipped from second to fourth with 136 runs. Kian Hilton (113) descended from fourth to fifth. Mohammad Shihab James (109) and Dewan Marais (107) slid one spot each to sixth and seventh ranks respectively.

Oscar Jackson retained his eighth position with 101 runs. Jamie Dunk (97) ascended from 28th to ninth. Nepal's Arjun Kumal (96) descended from ninth to tenth.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Maruf Mridha (BD19) 2 2 96 16 1 88 7 5/43 12.57 5.5 13.71 - 1 2 Khalil Ahmed (AFG19) 2 2 84 14 1 67 6 4/51 11.16 4.78 14 1 - 3 MB Rowe (NZ19) 2 2 108 18 3 68 6 5/21 11.33 3.77 18 - 1 4 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 2* 2 90 15 1 74 6 4/26 12.33 4.93 15 1 - 5 Ruvishan Perera (SL19) 2 2 36 6 3 5 5 3/3 1 0.83 7.2 - - 6 V Lahiru (SL19) 2 2 72 12 3 31 5 3/19 6.2 2.58 14.4 - - 7 KT Maphaka (SA19) 2 2 91 15.1 1 64 5 5/38 12.8 4.21 18.2 - 1 8 W Sealy (WI19) 2 2 120 20 3 72 5 3/34 14.4 3.6 24 - - 9 CA Vidler (AUS19) 1 1 49 8.1 3 17 4 4/17 4.25 2.08 12.25 1 - 10 SK Pandey (IND19) 1 1 59 9.5 1 24 4 4/24 6 2.44 14.75 1 -

Bangladesh's Maruf Mridha maintained his top spot in the Under-19 World Cup wickets standings with seven scalps. Khalil Ahmed (6) and Matt Rowe (6) retained their second and third spots at 11.16 and 11.33 respectively.

Ubaid Shah moved up from eighth to fourth with six scalps at 12.33. Ruvishan Perera (5) climbed up from 29th to the fifth at an average of one. Vishwa Lahiru (5) ascended from 30th to sixth at 6.2.

Kwena Maphaka slipped from fourth to seventh with five wickets at 12.8. Nathan Sealy (5) moved up from 17th to eighth at 14.4. Callum Vidler (4) and Saumi Pandey (4) descended three positions to ninth and tenth respectively at an average of 4.25 and 6.

