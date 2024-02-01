Under-19 World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Scotland U19 vs Namibia U19 (Updated) ft. Jamie Dunk

Scotland U19 secured a thrilling three-run win over Namibia U19 in the 16th-place playoff game of ICC U19 World Cup 2024 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Scotland U19 opted to bat first after winning the toss on February 1. Adi Hegde (1) and Alex Price (1) departed to the pavilion quite early in the innings. Opening batter Jamie Dunk went on to score 76 runs in 93 balls, including eight fours.

Captain Owen Gould smacked 35 runs while Uzair Ahmad scored 36 runs in 59 balls. In the death overs, Bahadar Esakhiel racked up a 54-ball 76-run unbeaten knock to propel the side to 251/6 in 50 overs. Ibrahim Faisal scalped a three-wicket haul while Qasim Khan picked up two wickets for Namibia U19.

In response, openers Gerhard Rensburg (9) and Johannes de Villiers (1) went back to the hut early in the chase. Johannes Visagie (69), Zacheo van Vuuren (86), and captain Alexander Volschenk (32) kept them in a competitive position.

However, after their dismissals, other batters faltered badly as they fell short by three runs. Zacheo van Vuuren and PD Blignaut scalped two wickets apiece to take their side to an exciting win.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2024.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Musheer Khan (IND19) 4 4 0 325 131 81.25 315 103.17 2 1 - 28 8 2 J Dunk (SCO19) 4 4 0 263 90 65.75 371 70.88 - 3 - 28 0 3 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 4 4 1 234 106 78 307 76.22 1 1 - 24 7 4 HD Weibgen (AUS19) 4 4 1 230 120 76.66 246 93.49 1 1 - 24 1 5 Ariful Islam (BD19) 4 4 1 216 103 72 225 96 1 1 - 19 3 6 UP Saharan (IND19) 4 4 0 208 75 52 262 79.38 - 2 - 12 2 7 HT Dixon (AUS19) 4 4 0 207 89 51.75 236 87.71 - 2 - 24 4 8 J Andrew (WI19) 4 4 1 207 130 69 189 109.52 1 1 - 23 3 9 S Stolk (SA19) 4 4 0 192 86 48 127 151.18 - 2 - 25 10 10 D Marais (SA19) 4 3 1 187 80* 93.5 127 147.24 - 2 - 17 8

India's No. 3 batter Musheer Khan continues to lead the batting standings with 325 runs from four innings. Scotland batter Jamie Dunk propelled from 10th to second rank with 263 runs from four innings.

Shahzaib Khan (234) and Hugh Weibgen (230) slipped one spot each to occupy the third and fourth slots respectively. Ariful Islam (216), Uday Saharan (208), and Harry Dixon (207) descended one position apiece to secure the fifth, sixth, and seventh slots respectively.

Jewel Andrew (207), Steve Stolk (192), and Dewan Marais (187) moved one slot down to make it to the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

Under-19 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SK Pandey (IND19) 4 4 233 38.5 5 77 12 4/19 6.41 1.98 19.41 2 - 2 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 4 4 204 34 2 135 12 4/26 11.25 3.97 17 1 - 3 KT Maphaka (SA19) 4 4 211 35.1 3 151 12 5/34 12.58 4.29 17.58 - 2 4 CA Vidler (AUS19) 3 3 133 22.1 4 74 11 4/17 6.72 3.33 12.09 2 - 5 V Lahiru (SL19) 4 4 192 32 6 87 9 3/19 9.66 2.71 21.33 - - 6 N Tiwari (IND19) 4 4 174 29 3 123 9 4/20 13.66 4.24 19.33 2 - 7 Khalil Ahmed (AFG19) 4 4 200 33.2 3 131 9 4/51 14.55 3.93 22.22 1 - 8 Subash Bhandari (NEP19) 4 4 217 36.1 1 167 9 5/44 18.55 4.61 24.11 - 1 9 AM Ghazanfar (AFG19) 4 4 240 40 7 134 8 3/29 16.75 3.35 30 - - 10 Maruf Mridha (BD19) 4 4 156 26 2 144 8 5/43 18 5.53 19.5 - 1

India's left-arm spinner Saumi Pandey maintained his pole position in the wickets standings with 12 scalps at 6.41. Pakistan's Ubaid Shah retained his second spot with 12 wickets at 11.25. South Africa's Kwena Mphaka secured the third position with 12 wickets at 12.58.

Australia’s Callum Vidler (11) held on to the fourth position. Vishwa Lahiru (9), Naman Tiwari (9), Khalil Ahmed (9), and Subash Bhandari (9) continue to hold the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth slots at an average of 9.66, 13.66, 14.55 and 18.55 respectively.

AM Ghazanfar (8) and Maruf Mridha (8) retained their ninth and 10th positions at 16.75 and 18 respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App