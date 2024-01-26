Under 19 World Cup 2024: Updated standings after Afghanistan Under-19 vs Nepal Under-19, Match 19

A total of three matches were played on Friday, January 26 in the Under 19 World Cup 2024. Bangladesh Under-19 defeated the United States Under-19 by 121 runs after posting a total of 291 runs on the board.

Meanwhile, West Indies Under-19 won the 18th match against England Under-19 by two wickets after chasing down the target of 193 runs in 41 overs. Nepal chased the target of 146 runs in 44.4 overs with just one wicket in hand.

India are still at the top of the points tally in Group A with two wins in two matches with a Net Run Rate of +2.850. Bangladesh are in second place with two wins in three matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.374. Ireland and the United States are in the next two places. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.778 and -2.674, respectively.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 India U19 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.85 2 Bangladesh U19 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.374 3 Ireland U19 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.778 4 United States U19 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.742

West Indies displaced England from the top of the points table in Group B with a Net Run Rate of +0.653. England are in second place with two wins in three matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.581. South Africa and Scotland are in the last two places and have a Net Run Rate of -0.064 and 2.454, respectively.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR PTS NRR 1 West Indies U19 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.653 2 England U19 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.581 3 South Africa U19 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.064 4 Scotland U19 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.454

Pakistan and New Zealand have won both their matches so far and are in the first two places. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.966 and +1.740, respectively. Nepal and Afghanistan finished in the last two places. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.351 and -2.008, respectively.

Here’s a look at the updated Group D standings:

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Pakistan U19 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.966 2 New Zealand U19 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.74 3 Nepal U19 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.351 4 Afghanistan U19 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.008

Ariful Islam's century guides Bangladesh to victory against the United States

The United States elected to bowl after winning the toss against Bangladesh. Ariful Islam scored 103 runs at a strike rate of 100 and helped Bangladesh post a total of 291 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Arya Garg was the pick of the bowlers for the United States and took three wickets for 68 runs.

The United States could make only 170 runs in 47.1 overs and lost the match by 121 runs. Prannav Chettipalayam scored 57 runs off 90 deliveries and was the highest run-scorer.

West Indies won the toss against England after winning the toss. England were bundled out for just 192 runs and only two batters scored more than 30 runs. Nathan Edwards shone with the ball and took three wickets for 28 runs in 6.3 overs.

West Indies lost their first wicket for zero in the very first over. Stephan Pascal, Jordan Johnson, and Nathan Edwards teamed up to guide West Indies to a two-wicket victory in 41 overs. Pascal scored 58 runs off 84 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team.

Afghanistan elected to bat after winning the toss against Nepal. They could score only 145 runs before getting all-out in 40.1 overs. Akash Chand took five wickets for 34 runs and was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal.

Nepal didn’t have a smooth ride and lost wickets regularly. They managed to overpass the target of 146 runs in 44.4 overs and won the match by one wicket. Dev Khanal scored 58 runs off 89 deliveries and was the highest scorer.

