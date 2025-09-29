  • home icon
  "Under pressure a normal carbon becomes a diamond" - Former cricketer's huge statement on Team India after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

"Under pressure a normal carbon becomes a diamond" - Former cricketer's huge statement on Team India after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 29, 2025 02:54 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Team India dominated the 2025 Asia Cup from start to finish [Credit: Getty]

Former wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hailed Team India for pulling off a memorable victory against Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup final in Dubai on September 28. Despite their recent domination of Pakistan across formats, the Men in Blue were under pressure several times during the contest.

However, they fought back with the ball to restrict Pakistan to 146 from 113/1 in the first innings. The Indian batting struggled in the power play, reeling at 20/3 after four overs.

Yet, Tilak Varma led the comeback with a magnificent 69* off 53 deliveries to help India win by five wickets in the final over.

Talking about India's thrilling victory on Cricbuzz, Karthik said (0:59):

"This is what separates boys from men. You can do a lot of theatrics outside but when it mattered most and when you wanted boys to show what it takes to be men, Team India showed that under pressure a normal carbon becomes a diamond."
He added:

"There was so much riding on this Asia Cup. And the fact is that India stood up when it mattered most. For the second time in two days, they've shown why they are so highly rated. It was a day when it wasn't about skills but about emotions. In a game like this, when the pressure is on, you need to deliver."
Tilak aside, India also received terrific contributions from Shivam Dube (33 off 22) and Sanju Samson (24 off 21).

"They had everything to lose" - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik believes India were the only side in the 2025 Asia Cup that had everything to lose, given their recent T20I form. Following their incredible title run in the 2024 T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue won 17 out of their next 20 outings entering the Asia Cup.

"They came into this tournament knowing that they were defending champions. They had everything to lose. A lot of other teams came hoping they could win. India came in knowing they had to win. And with that pressure, to deliver, that is superb," said Karthik (via the aforementioned source).
He concluded:

"That is what hardnosed practice and a tough tournament like the IPL with the pool of talent India have does. And these boys have shown what it is to be special on a big day. Looking at the dugout and the coaching staff, you never got a moment doubted what was going to happen."

It was India's record ninth overall Asia Cup triumph and a second in the T20 format.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
