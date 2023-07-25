"Unfortunately with the weather, we didn't get a chance" - WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite on chasing India's 365-run target in 2nd Test

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite rued that they didn't get a chance to chase down the target due to bad weather conditions in the second Test against India in Trinidad.

The hosts needed 365 runs to level the two-match series with four sessions to play. However, rain delayed the proceedings in the final session of Day 4 before it forced the umpires to call off the Test with no play possible at all on the final day.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Brathwaite reiterated that the Windies were confident about chasing down the total.

"We were positive, we had 98 overs on a pitch that was relatively good. It (chase) was on. Unfortunately with the weather, we didn't get a chance," he said.

There were a lot of improvements for the home side in the second Test given that they were thrashed within three days in Dominica. Pointing out the bright points, Brathwaite stressed that West Indies still need to improve a lot as a bowling unit.

"We showed some fight in this game with the bat," he said. "Bowling-wise, we can be more disciplined. It was a good comeback from the batters. We lost five wickets yesterday, that wasn't good. Top-order batting 100+ overs is pleasing."

Meanwhile, with the draw in Trinidad, West Indies have opened their account in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. They are currently placed fifth with four points. Pakistan are currently atop of the standings, while India find themselves in the second spot.

"It'll be good to have some camps" - Kraigg Brathwaite highlights the importance of preparation ahead of the important series

The current West Indies Test side is a work in progress. The selectors tried a few youngsters in the series such as Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze, who showed that they belong to the international level.

Kraigg Braithwaite stressed the importance of having camps before important series for Windies players to come up with better performances.

"It'll be good to have some camps, some match practices," he added. "Using Kookaburra balls. Preparation is important. We need to bat for long periods against good teams. Some countries have club cricket going on."

West Indies will next be seen in action when they lock horns with India in a three-match ODI series, starting on Thursday, July 27.