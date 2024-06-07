United States vs Pakistan: Who won yesterday’s match in 2024 T20 World Cup?

United States beat Pakistan in the Super Over in yesterday's ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup match at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Following a thrilling contest, the US pulled off the first upset of the tournament. Bowling first after winning the toss, United States held Pakistan to 159/7 and responded with 159/3.

USA batted first in the Super Over and scored 18 runs against a wayward Mohammad Amir. Pakistan managed only 13 runs in response as Saurabh Netravalkar bowled his side to a historic win.

Aaron Jones got United States off to an impressive start in the Super Over, hitting the first ball for a boundary. As many as seven runs came off wides as Amir failed to execute his deliveries. In the chase, Iftikhar Ahmed struck the second ball for four, but was soon caught at long-off. Pakistan could not manage a single boundary off the remaining deliveries as USA pulled off a win for the ages.

Earlier, fielding first, Nosthush Kenjige (3/30) and Netravalkar (2/18) starred with the ball as the United States held Pakistan to under 160. Mohammad Rizwan (9) was the first to go, perishing to a one-handed blinder at slip off Netravalkar's bowling in the second over. Usman Khan (3) and Fakhar Zaman (11) perished to poor strokes, leaving Pakistan in big trouble at 26-3.

Skipper Babar Azam struggled for momentum and crawled to 14 off 25 at the halfway stage of the innings. He picked up his strike rate and finished on 44 off 43, trapped lbw by Jasdeep Singh. Timely knocks from Shadab Khan (40 off 25) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (23* off 16) lifted Pakistan to 159/7.

In the chase, United States lost Taylor for 12 as he was caught behind by a jaffa from Naseem Shah. However, skipper Monank Patel (50 off 38) and Andries Gous (35 off 26) added 68 runs for the second wicket. Both batters fell in quick succession, but Aaron Jones (36* off 26) kept the fight alive for the chasing side.

The equation came down to 15 runs needed off the last over. Only three runs came off the first three balls bowled by Haris Rauf. The fourth ball, however, was a full toss and Jones whacked it for six over wide long-on. With five needed off the last ball, Nitish Kumar (14*) lofted a low full toss over mid-off for four. The rest, as they say, is history.

United States vs Pakistan: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's 2024 T20 World Cup match?

Kenjige and Netravalkar excelled with the ball for the United States, while skipper Monank led from the front in the chase with a brilliant half-century.

For Pakistan, Babar top-scored with 44, while Shadab made 40. Amir and Naseem picked up one wicket each.

Monank was named Player of the Match for his half-century, which featured seven fours and a six.

