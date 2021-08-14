Unmukt Chand joins Minor League Cricket and signs a multi-year agreement with them

2012 Under-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand announced his retirement from Indian cricket on Friday. Later in the day, he signed a multi-year deal with the Silicon Valley Strikers team for the 2021 season of Minor League Cricket.

To fulfill his commitment to the league, Unmukt Chand has relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area in the USA. The 28-year old was excited about his new career opportunity and stated that he would help the growth of the sport in the country. He said:

“I’m delighted to take the next step in my cricket career by being part of the long-term growth of American cricket and the launch of Major League Cricket. I’m excited to have the opportunity to play for the Strikers in Minor League Cricket starting this weekend and help grow the sport locally in the Bay Area, where I have already seen impressive passion for the game of cricket.”

Minor League Cricket was also very excited about the signing of a talented player like Unmukt Chand

American T20 league organizers were thrilled after securing the services of Unmukt Chand. They feel his inclusion will play a role in improving the quality of cricket in the country as he could mentor the next generation of cricketers.

Their media release read:

Minor League Cricket is pleased to announce that Unmukt Chand, captain of India’s victorious U-19 World Cup team in 2012, has signed for the Silicon Valley Strikers for the 2021 season. Chand has featured in the Indian Premier League and scored more than 4500 runs in List A cricket. Chand will make his debut for the Strikers against the Socal Lashings this Saturday, Aug. 14, at Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex in Morgan Hill, CA in a Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship presented by SLING TV match-up.

Chand, 28, has relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area and signed a multi-year agreement with Major League Cricket to support the development of the game in the United States by playing with and mentoring the next generation of American cricketers.

