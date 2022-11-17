Unmukt Chand registers his name for the 2023 Bangladesh Premier League draft - Reports 

Former U-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand has reportedly registered for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 draft. The ninth edition of the tournament is likely to take place between January 6 to February 16, 2023.

The player draft will take place almost two months before the season commences. The event is penicilled in for November 23, where all seven franchises can partake to strengthen their rosters.

Franchises have the liberty to sign as many local and overseas talents apart from the ones that will be available in the draft. BPL Governing Council Chairman told New Age on Sunday:

"We are going to hold the players’ draft of BPL on November 23. If everything goes fine, DRS will be available in this edition, too."

The BPL handed three-year contracts to all seven franchises in the tournament. BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said after the board meeting:

"Most of the franchises will return, if not all. There is no reason not to. Gemcon, Beximco, Bashundhara - they have no reasons to say no. Since the schedule has been finalised, we will decide on the other things within a week. Some rules and regulations may change; we will clear everything beforehand."

Unmukt Chand lone Indian-origin player among 350 overseas prospects at BPL auction - Reports

According to Cricbuzz, the Delhi-born Chand is the only Indian on the player draft list, which comprises 350 overseas candidates. As things stand, Indian players are barred from participating in overseas T20 franchise leagues.

Chand, though, is no longer contractually bound with Indian cricket after announcing his retirement from the sport in the country due to a lack of opportunity. He has gone on to represent the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL) and signed a three-year deal with USA's Major League Cricket, which will begin in July 2023.

The opening batter famously led India to the 2012 U-19 World Cup after scoring a match-winning hundred in the final.

He received a ton of opportunities in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Delhi Daredevils (now renamed Delhi Capitals) and Mumbai Indians but could never get his career kick-tarted at the highest level.

