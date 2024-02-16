"Unstoppable run machine" - Fans react as Kane Williamson brings up his 32nd Test century in NZ vs SA 2nd Test

New Zealand's senior batter Kane Williamson's imperious run continued as he notched up his 32nd Test century on Day 4 (Friday, February 16) of the ongoing second Test against South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

With this knock, Williamson matched Australian batter Steve Smith's tally of 32 Test tons. The former New Zealand skipper achieved the feat in just 172 innings, becoming the fastest player to do so.

The 33-year-old crossed the 100-run mark with a single off Shaun van Berg's bowling in the 74th over of his team's second innings. He remained unbeaten on 133 as the Blackcaps completed a seven-wicket comprehensive victory.

Several fans took to social media, lauding Williamson for his incredible batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that this was Kane Williamson's seventh century in his last seven Tests. He was the leading run-getter in the two-match Test series against South Africa, finishing with 403 runs at an average of 134.33. He is also currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC rankings for batters in Tests.

Kane Williamson and Will Young's partnership helped New Zealand chase down the 267-run target comfortably

New Zealand needed to chase down a target of 267 in the fourth innings to win the second Test. Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway gave their team a decent start, forming a 40-run stand.

However, both Latham and Conway failed to score big and fell to Dane Piedt. Kane Williamson and Will Young steadied the ship for New Zealand, stitching together a fantastic unbeaten partnership of 152 for the fourth wicket.

While Williamson remained unbeaten on 133, Young also slammed an impressive half-century, scoring 60* runs off 134 balls. The hosts completed a seven-wicket victory. The side won the two-match Test series against a second-string South African team by 2-0.

New Zealand's debutant pacer William ORourke shone with the ball in his maiden Test and was also named Player of the Match. He picked up nine wickets in the contest, including a stunning five-wicket haul in South Africa's second innings.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App