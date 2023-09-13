UP T20 League 2023: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 14 of the tournament?

In the 26th match of the UP T20 League, Kashi Rudras thumped Lucknow Falcons by nine wickets. The 27th game witnessed Kanpur Superstars bagging a 37-run win over Gorakhpur Lions. Both these contests were hosted by Green Park in Kanpur.

Turning to the 26th contest, Lucknow Falcons batted first, racking up a total of 142/9 in 20 overs, thanks to the opener Shaurya Singh's 52-run knock. He was well supported by Harsh Tyagi and Kritagya SIngh with thiry-plus scores.

Atal Bihari-Rai, the medium pacer, was the standout bowler for Kashi, scalping six wickets to turn the game on its head.

In the chase, Kashi Rudras never looked back after losing their opener Aranav Baliyan for 12 runs. His partner Karan Sharma went on to smack an unbeaten 81-run knock off 49 deliveries. Kashi took just 14 overs to chase down the total with nine wickets in hand.

Moving to the 27th contest of the competition, Kanpur Superstars, led by captain Sameer Rizvi (104 off 49), smacked a whopping total of 212/4 in 20 overs. Sparsh Agarwal was the lone bowler who shined for the Lions with two crucial wickets.

In the pursuit of a 213-run target, the Lions started off pretty well and at one stage, they looked like convincing winners with 119/2 in 12.1 overs. However, Kanpur bowlers Kartikeya Yadav and Jasmer Dhankar turned the team's fortunes with two wickets apiece.

Eventually, the Lions ended the game with a 37-run defeat, making it their fifth consecutive loss in the tournament.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 14 of the UP T20 League 2023.

Yash Dayal (Lucknow Falcons)

Falcons stand-in skipper Yash Dayal had a forgettable outing with the ball. In his three-over spell, Yash conceded 23 runs without scalping a wicket. With the bat, he stayed unbeaten on one run.

Dhruv Jurel (Gorakhpur Lions)

Gorakhpur Lions skipper Dhruv Jurel opened the innings, smacking 29 runs off 20 balls with five boundaries at a strike rate of 145. He was sent back to the pavilion by the Kanpur spinner Jasmer Dhankar.