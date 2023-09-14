UP T20 League 2023: How did the IPL players fare on Day 15 of the tournament?

Gorakhpur Lions bagged their second win of the season over Kashi Rudras in the 28th game of the UP T20 League 2023 on Wednesday (September 13). On the other hand, Meerut Mavericks strengthened their top rank with another win over the Lucknow Falcons. Both these contests were hosted by Green Park in Kanpur.

In the 28th game of the season, Gorakpur Lions were asked to bat first after losing the toss. Openers Abhishek Goswami and Dhruv Jurel smacked all bowlers all around the park, stitching together a 137-run opening partnership.

Jurel went on to rack up his highest individual score of the season with 90 runs. For the Rudras, Deepanshu Yadav bagged two wickets.

In reply, Kashi Rudras couldn't make it big despite Karan Sharma top-scoring with 80 runs off 45 balls. All they could score was 183/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by 18 runs. Abdul Rehman-VI was the standout bowler for the Lions with another three-wicket haul.

In the 29th game of the league, Meerut won the toss and elected to bat first. Captain Madhav Kaushik top scored for the Mavericks with an unbeaten 84 runs off 52 balls.

Keeper Uvaish Ahmed supported Kaushik well to take the team's total to 193/8 in 20 overs. Zeeshan Ansari bagged four wickets for Lucknow.

Coming to the chase, the Lucknow Falcons batters failed to create an impact, losing their wickets in regular intervals. In the end, Lucknow could score only 102 runs in 15.2 overs, losing the game by 91 runs. Kuldeep Kumar, Yash Garg, and Abhinav Tiwari were the top bowlers for Meerut, scalping three wickets each.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 15 of the UP T20 League 2023.

Dhruv Jurel (Gorakhpur Lions)

Lions keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel scored 90 runs off 49 balls with 13 fours and three sixes at a dominating strike rate of 183.67. Deepanshu Yadav’s brilliant delivery ended Jurel’s knock 10 runs short of a century.