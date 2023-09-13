UP T20 League 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons match (Updated) ft. Swastik Chikara and Atal Bihari Rai

In the 28th game of the UP T20 League, Gorakhpur Lions defeated Kashi Rudras by 18 runs to bag their second win of the season. Meerut Mavericks solidified their pole position with a win over Lucknow Falcons in the 29th game of the season.

Turning to the 28th encounter, batting first, Gorakhpur Lions' openers Abhishek Goswami and Dhruv Jurel scored their respective fifties to take the team to 201/4 in 20 overs.

Captain Jurel smacked his highest score of the competition with 90 runs off 49 balls. Medium pacer Deepanshu Yadav scalped two wickets for Kashi.

In the second innings, Lions bowler Abdul Rehman-VI continued his red-hot form with another three-wicket haul. For Kashi, opener Karan Sharma mustered a 45-ball 80-run knock. However, other batters didn’t meet the expectations as they could score only 183/7 in 20 overs.

Moving to the 29th match, Meerut Mavericks batted first and racked up a total of 193/8 in 20 overs. Captain Madhav Kaushik stood tall for Meerut with an unbeaten 52-ball 84-run knock.

Keeper-batter Uvaish Ahmed's 44 runs were also crucial for the side in putting up a dominating total. Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari scalped four big wickets for the Falcons.

In response, Lucknow Falcons' batters fell like a pack of cards, bundling out for 102 runs in just 15.2 overs. Satya Prakash, batting at No. 7, top-scored with 24 runs in the chase. Kuldeep Kumar, Yash Garg, and Abhinav Tiwari scalped three wickets apiece to give Meerut a whopping 91-run victory.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Runs List

Meerut Mavericks opener Swastik Chikara maintained his top spot with 456 runs from seven matches at an average of 91.2 and an impressive strike rate of 171.43. Kanpur Superstars batter Sameer Rizvi occupied the second spot with 455 runs from nine innings.

He is closely followed by Karan Sharma, the Kashi Rudras batter, with 438 runs from nine innings at an average of 48.67.

Lions star batter Abhishek Goswami settled at the fourth position, amassing 387 runs from nine innings. Noida opener Samarth Singh accumulated 331 runs to secure the fifth slot.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Wickets List

Kashi Rudras medium pacer Atal Bihari Rai is the leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps from eight innings. Meerut left-arm spinner Yash Garg was propelled to the second rank after picking three wickets over Lucknow.

Kashi pacer Vineet Panwar is the third-ranked bowler with 14 wickets from eight innings. Lions bowler Abdul Rehman slid down to the fourth position, racking up 14 scalps. Noida pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed nine wickets to occupy the fifth spot.