UP T20 League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks, Match 9

On Thursday, August 29, Gorakhpur Lions and Lucknow Falcons squared off in the eighth match of the Delhi Premier League 2024 while Meerut Mavericks and Noida Super Kings met in the next match.

Meerut Mavericks strengthened their top spot after an 11-run victory against Noida Super Kings. They have six points and an impressive net run rate of +2.270. Kashi Rudras remained second in the points table with four points and a negative NRR of -0.020.

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur Lions also retained their third position despite facing a 33-run loss against the Lucknow Falcons. The Falcons jumped from sixth to fourth after securing their first win. They have a positive NRR of +0.462.

Kanpur Superstars and Noida Super Kings dropped to fifth and sixth positions, respectively, with two points each. However, Noida has a slightly lower NRR of -1.850 compared to Kanpur’s -1.380.

Mavericks win three in a row; Falcons taste first success after two losses

Gorakhpur Lions opted to bowl first and restricted Lucknow Falcons to 172/6. Kritagya Singh scored a 69-run knock with 10 boundaries while Sameer Choudhary and Abhay Chauhan added 28 and 27 runs, respectively. Ankit Rajpoot and Vijay Yadav took two wickets for the Lions while Shivam Sharma picked up one.

In reply, the Lions were bowled out to 139/10 in 18.1 overs. They lost three wickets inside the powerplay, however, Aryan Juyal (60) and Siddharth Yadav (39) stitched an excellent 100-run partnership to bring their side to a commanding position. However, they kept losing wickets following Juyal’s dismissal, falling short of 33 runs.

In the following game, Meerut Mavericks batted first and set a subpar 164-run target for seven. Skipper Rinku Singh smashed an unbeaten half-century while Madhav Kaushik added 40 off 27 with seven boundaries. Kunal Tyagi and Naman Tiwari claimed two wickets each while Piyush Chawla, Kartikeya Yadav, and Noida Super Kings captain Nitish Rana took one each.

In reply, Kavya Teotia gave a strong start to Noida with a 45-ball 65-run knock. However, the rest failed to back him as Rana and Aditya Sharma were the next top scorers with 21 runs each. Vijay Kumar’s three-wicket haul and Rinku’s two wickets helped them restrict Noida to 152/8.

