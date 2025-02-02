UP Warriorz captain opts out of WPL 2025 due to persistent foot injury 

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy has opted out of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 due to a foot injury. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter has been struggling with the issue since the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup and is set for another spell on the sidelines after the culmination of the 2025 Women's Ashes.

The franchise retained Healy ahead of the 2025 mini-auction. In the inaugural edition (2023), she led the UP Warriorz to the Eliminator, but the team failed to make the playoffs in the second season and finished fourth on the table.

Healy initially sustained the injury while running between the wickets in the World Cup group-stage encounter against Pakistan in Dubai. She had to miss the following clash against India and the semi-final against South Africa, as all-rounder Tahlia McGrath led the side.

Trending

The skipper had been a constant injury doubt over the course of the multi-format Ashes. She played as a batter in the recently concluded series, with Beth Mooney taking over the wicketkeeping duties. Australia won the only Test by an inning and 122 runs. After the day-night match, Healy said (via Sportstar):

“Unfortunately for me, I’ve got a couple of months feet up. I’m pretty bummed by that, but at the same time elated to have a little bit of downtime and try and get my body right. But I’m looking forward to sticking my feet in an ice bucket."

“It’s been a really frustrating probably 18 months for me ... you get yourself right, back playing, and something else goes wrong,” Healy said. “(I’m) going to have a look at a couple of things and how I can be better, maybe a bit more disciplined in some areas, and make sure I’m right to go in particular for that ODI World Cup. It’s going to be a huge load coming off not a lot of cricket for a lot of the girls in the winter, so just managing things to get right for that," she added.

The UP Warriorz have also confirmed that Healy will not partake in the upcoming season, scheduled to begin on February 14.

UP Warriorz set to begin WPL campaign against Gujarat Giants on February 16

The franchise will have to seek a replacement at the top of the order and name a new captain ahead of the 2025 edition. They will kickstart their campaign on Sunday, February 16, with a clash against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Vadodara.

UP Warriorz did not make significant changes to their squad after the 2024 edition. They released England pacer Lauren Bell, while Danni Wyatt was traded to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the off-season. They made three signings at the auction, with Australia leg-spinner Alana King being the most significant addition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️