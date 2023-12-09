UP Women’s Team 2024 Player List: Complete UP Warriorz Squad and Player List for WPL 2024

UP Warriorz have bought five players, including one overseas pick, at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction for the upcoming second edition of the T20 tournament.

The Lucknow-based franchise broke the bank for uncapped Indian player Vrinda Dinesh, whose base price was INR 10 lakh. They spent INR 1.3 crore to buy the Karnataka-based player after entering a fierce bidding war with the Gujarat Giants. The right-handed batter recently played for India A Women against England A Women.

As per ESPN, Dinesh was instrumental for Karnataka in the 2023 Senior Women’s one-day competition, amassing 477 runs in 11 innings at an average of 47.70, including 81 in the semifinal against Rajasthan.

The UP Warriorz also bought experienced England Women cricketer Danielle Wyatt for an absolute steal at a base price of INR 30 lakh. The right-handed batter recently smashed 75 runs off 47 balls, including two sixes and eight boundaries, against India Women in the opening T20I of the ongoing series.

The franchise also picked a left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana for INR 30 lakh. The 35-year-old has represented the Women in Blue in 37 T20Is and 50 ODIs, with 29 and 66 wickets, respectively.

The Warriorz further picked Poonam Khemnar and Saima Thakor for a base price of INR 10 lakh.

Surprisingly, they didn’t bid for star all-rounders Chamari Athapathu and Deandra Dottin despite having INR 1.90 crore after the WPL 2024 auction.

UP Warriorz full squad for WPL 2024

With five new buys, the UP Warriors completed all their remaining slots ahead of WPL 2024. They now have an 18-player strong squad to compete in the upcoming season.

For the unversed, UP Warriorz finished third in the points table last year with four wins in eight games. They will now look to improve their performances in search of a maiden title during WPL 2024.

Players bought: Vrinda Dinesh (INR1.3 crore), Danielle Wyatt* (INR30 lakh), Gouher Sultana (INR30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (INR10 lakh), and Saima Thakor (INR10 lakh).

Players retained: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*.

