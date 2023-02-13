UP Warriorz (UPW) are among the five teams that will be seen in action in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The Lucknow-based franchise had a stellar WPL 2023 auction, snapping up some big names, including Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone, among others.

The much-awaited WPL 2023 auction took place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Monday, February 13.

UP Warriorz were swift in the first hour of the auction, making some defining purchases. They roped in England spinner Sophie Ecclestone as their first player for a whopping amount of ₹1.8 crore, before snapping up the services of senior Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma for a mammoth sum of ₹2.6 crore.

The franchise also shelled ₹1.4 crore to avail the services of Devika Vaidya. An all-rounder from Maharashtra, the 25-year-old has already played 11 T20Is and nine ODIs for India. The Warriorz also signed senior left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad to strengthen their spin unit.

UP Warriorz made a smart buy, roping in star Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy for ₹70 lakh. Healy brings in a wealth of experience and will boost her team's chances in the inaugural edition of the WPL.

The Warriorz also signed U19 World Cup winners Shweta Sehrawat and Parshavi Chopra to add a pinch of youth to their squad. They have a good blend of foreign and Indian talents, and also have some good variety in their batting and bowling departments.

UP Warriorz player list with price

1) Sophie Ecclestone - ₹1.8 crore

2) Deepti Sharma - ₹2.6 crore

3) Tahila McGrath - ₹1.4 crore

4) Shabnim Ismail - ₹1 crore

5) Alyssa Healy - ₹70 lakh

6) Anjali Sarvani - ₹55 lakh

7) Rajeshwar Gayakwad - ₹40 lakh

8) Parshavi Chopra - ₹10 lakh

9) Shweta Sehrawat - ₹40 lakh

10) S Yashasri - ₹10 lakh

11) Kirna Navgire - ₹30 lakh

12) Grace Harris - ₹75 lakh

13) Devika Vaidya - ₹1.4 crore

14) Lauren Bell - ₹30 lakh

15) Laxmi Yadav - ₹10 lakh

16) Simran Shaikh - ₹10 lakh

