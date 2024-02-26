UPW vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match

UP Warriorz (DC) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number four of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, February 26.

Both UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals lost their respective opening matches in WPL 2024. While UPW went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 2 runs, DC suffered a four-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians (MI).

UP Warriorz will be particularly disappointed with the end result in their clash against RCB. Chasing a target of 158, they were in a comfortable position at 126/4 after 16 overs. However, Bangalore leggie Asha Sobhana claimed three wickets in the 17th over to change the momentum of the game. Eventually, UPW finished on 155/7 after 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals also lost a close match to Mumbai in the WPL 2024 opener. Batting first, they posted a competitive 171/5 as Alice Capsey smashed 75 off 53 and Jemimah Rodrigues 42 off 24. Mumbai responded well, but it all came down to five needed off the last ball. Sajeevan Sajana stunned Delhi by clobbering Capsey for a six.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in WPL

UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals met twice in the WPL 2023 season, with the latter emerging victorious on both occasions. DC hammered UPW by 42 runs during their first meeting at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. When the sides clashed for the second time at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Delhi registered a five-wicket win.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 0

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL matches

As mentioned above, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals have only met twice in the Women’s Premier League.

During their first clash in Navi Mumbai, DC skipper Meg Lanning starred with 70 off 42, while Jess Jonassen claimed three wickets. In their second tussle in Mumbai, all-rounder Capsey starred with three wickets and 34 runs.

Here's a summary of the last two UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals matches in the Women’s Premier League:

DC (142/5) beat UPW (138/6) by 5 wickets, March 21, 2023

DC (211/4) beat UPW (169/5) by 42 runs, March 07, 2023

