UPW vs DC: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat UP Warriorz (UPW) by nine wickets in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 game at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In a disappointingly one-sided encounter, DC held UPW to 119-9 after winning the toss and bowling first. Marizanne Kapp starred with 3-5, while Radha Yadav claimed 4-20. Chasing a modest target, Delhi romped home in 14.3 overs, with Shafali Verma (64* off 43) and captain Meg Lanning (51 off 43) added 119 for the first wicket.

Earlier, Kapp had struck in the third over, with Dinesh Vrinda (0) slicing a full delivery outside off to deep third man. In her next over, the DC pacer cleaned up Tahlia McGrath (1) with one that curved away late and knocked the off-stump.

In the same over, UPW captain Alyssa Healy (13) miscued a big hit towards wide mid-off and was caught. After five overs, UP Warriorz were in all sorts of strife at 16-3.

Grace Harris got to 17 but could not carry on. She sliced a flighted delivery from Yadav to short third man. Kiran Navgire slammed the left-arm spinner for a six over wide long on but perished on the next delivery, completely miscuing another big hit. The bowler completed the catch herself.

Poonam Khemnar (10) was the next to go, scooping a low full toss off Arundhati Reddy to short fine leg. Shweta Sehrawat (45 off 42) was the only UPW batter to make a significant contribution.

Sehrawat smacked Annabel Sutherland for three fours in the 17th over before perishing to Yadav, stumped as she charged down the track and was stranded. Deepti Sharma (5) and Sophie Ecclestone (6) also perished cheaply.

Shafali, Lanning ace the chase for DC

Chasing 120, DC openers Shafali and skipper Lanning looked in no trouble at all as they featured in a century stand.

After a breezy start, Shafali took on McGrath in the sixth over and clubbed her for two fours and a six to race to 41 off 21. Lanning began slowly before starting to find the boundaries.

Shafali reached her 36-ball half-century in style in the 12th over, dancing down the track and launching Deepti for a maximum over deep midwicket. Lanning too reached her fifty, off 42 balls, guiding one from Sophie Ecclestone past backward point for a couple.

Lanning was caught at backward square leg off the next ball, but Jemimah Rodrigues (4*) hit the winning runs with a paddle past the wicketkeeper for four.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s UPW vs DC WPL 2024 match?

Kapp claimed three massive wickets for DC and gave away only five runs, while Yadav was highly impressive with four scalps. With the bat, both Shafali and Lanning struck fifties.

For UPW, Sehrawat’s 45, which featured five fours and a six, was the only performance of note. Kapp was named Player of the Match for her spectacular spell of three wickets for five runs.

