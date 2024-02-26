UPW vs DC, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

UP Warriorz (UPW) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the fourth game of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, February 26.

Both UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals lost their opening games by close margins. While UPW went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore by two runs, DC suffered a four-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians.

UP Warriorz allowed Bangalore to get out of jail in their opening game of the tournament. Chasing 158, they looked in control of the situation at 126-3 after 16 overs. However, RCB leg-spinner Asha Sobhana (5-22) claimed three wickets in the 17th over to derail UP Warriorz’s chase. Eventually, they were restricted to 155-7 in 20 overs.

For Delhi Capitals also, it was a case of a missed opportunity against RCB. Batting first in the WPL 2024 opener, they put up a decent 171-5 in 20 overs. Mumbai chased well, but DC stayed in the hunt till the end.

It came down to five needed off the last ball, and Sajeevan Sajana struck Alice Capsey for a six to stun the fielding side.

Today's UPW vs DC toss result

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first. DC captain Meg Lanning said that she expects dew to come in, so the decision to field.

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy admitted that she too would have bowled first but asserted that she's happy to bat first.

UPW vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Today's UPW vs DC pitch report

In her pitch report, Mel Jones said:

“The pitch is a new one. (There is a) nice even covering of grass like the opening game of the tournament. It looks a little drier, but (is) a great pitch overall.”

Today's UPW vs DC match players list

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Gouher Sultana

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

UPW vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Mohit Krishnadas, Pashchim Pathak

TV umpire: N Janani

Referee: Varsha Nagre

