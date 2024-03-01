UPW vs GG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match

UP Warriorz (UPW) will meet Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number eight of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 1. The two sides are in the bottom half of the points table. While UPW have registered one win from three games, GG have played two and lost two.

After beginning WPL 2024 with two losses, UPW registered their first win of the edition by stunning Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in their previous match. Bowling first, they came up with a clinical effort to hold the defending champions to 161/6 as five bowlers picked up one wicket each. Kiran Navgire then led the chase with an attacking half-century.

GG, meanwhile, were hammered by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets in their previous outing. Sent into bat, they struggled for rhythm and were held to 107/7 in their 20 overs. Skipper Smriti Mandhana (43 off 27) then led RCB’s chase as Gujarat suffered their second loss in as many matches.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in WPL

UPW beat Gujarat Giants by three wickets in both meetings between the franchises in WPL 2023. Incredibly, both matches were won with one ball to spare, while Grace Harris was the Player of the Match on both occasions.

Here’s a summary of UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head stats

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

The last three UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL matches

As mentioned above, the two sides have clashed only twice in the WPL so far. UPW chased down a target of 170 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai as Harris hammered 59* off 26. In their second clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Harris clobbered 72 off 41 as UPW chased 179.

Here's a summary of the two UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants matches in the Women’s Premier League:

UPW (181/7) beat GG (178/6) by 3 wickets, March 20, 2023

UPW (175/7) beat GG (169/6) by 3 wickets, March 05, 2023

