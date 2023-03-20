UPW vs GG memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

UP Warriorz (UPW) beat Gujarat Giants by three wickets in the 17th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Monday, March 20, in Mumbai.

Courtesy of the win, UPW have secured their spot in the playoffs along with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, are now officially out of the playoffs race.

After choosing to bat first in the contest on Monday, the Gujarat Giants notched up a decent total of 178/6 in 20 overs. Ashleigh Gardner (60) and Dayalan Hemalatha (57) hit half-centuries to guide their side to a respectable score. UPW Youngster Parshavi Chopra impressed everyone with wonderful leg-spin bowling and picked up two wickets.

Grace Harris (72) and Tahlia McGrath (57) guided UPW towards victory with their enterprising half-centuries in the chase. Giants bowlers did pick up a couple of wickets and brought things closer towards the end but Sophie Ecclestone (13*) finished the game with a sensible knock.

UPW captain Alyssa Healy reflected on the victory during the post-match presentations and said:

"Box ticked, It was an entertaining game, I got no words how our batting unit held their nerve and got the job done but also happy with the bowling who just their nerve in the end."

She added:

"It looks that way, in some of the chases we lost few early wickets, knowing the power we got in the middle we got the freedom up top but Grace, Tahlia and Ecclestone are doing amazing things with the bat for us. We'll just probably enjoy the night that we've qualified, no matter the results but will just enjoy some WPL cricket on television.

UPW vs GG WPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring contest between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023. They expressed their reactions to the same through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

The next WPL match will see Royal Challengers face Mumbai Indians at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Tuesday, March 21.

