UPW vs GG: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

UP Warriorz (UPW) beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by three wickets in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Batting first after winning the toss, Gujarat posted a competitive 169/6 on the board.

In the chase, the Warriorz crumbled to 88/6. However, Grace Harris clobbered a sensational 26-ball 59 to turn the match on its head. She took her team home in spectacular fashion off the penultimate ball, launching Annabel Sutherland for a maximum over deep backward square leg.

Batting first, Gujarat raced away to 34 inside four overs before Sophia Dunkley (13) was cleaned up by Deepti Sharma. Harleen Deol gave a further boost to GG’s innings, slamming seven fours in his 46 off 32 balls. Ashleigh Gardner (25 off 19) and Dayalan Hemalatha (21* off 13) played handy cameos to ensure Gujarat ended up with a challenging score.

Kim Garth’s five-wicket haul then put UPW in massive trouble. The pacer had Alyssa Healy (13) caught and bowled before adding the scalps of Shweta Sehrawat (5) and Tahlia McGrath (0) off consecutive deliveries.

Kiran Navgire’s (53 off 43) half-century gave the chasing side hope. However, Garth had her caught behind off a short ball and knocker over Simran Shaikh (0) next ball to put Gujarat in a commanding position.

Grace Harris steals the show

Even as Gujarat looked set to register their first win of WPL 2023, Harris launched a superb counter-attack. She clubbed Garth for a hat-trick of fours in the 18th over. Sophie Ecclestone (22* off 12) also chipped in as the equation came down to 19 off the last over.

Harris whacked the first ball from Sutherland for six over deep midwicket to put the bowler under extreme pressure. Two wides followed and, with five needed off 2 balls, Gujarat crumbled and conceded a four off a misfield. The boundary also brought up Harris’ spectacular 50 off 25 balls.

The UPW batter then finished off the game with an absolute flourish as Gujarat succumbed to their second defeat in as many days.

UPW vs GG: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Deepti Sharma and Ecclestone claimed two wickets each for UPW, without giving away too many runs. The latter also contributed a key cameo. In the chase, Navgire scored a defiant half-century before Harris played a stunning knock, slamming seven fours and three sixes.

For Gujarat, Deol top-scored with 46, while Garth claimed the second five-fer of WPL 2023, which went in vain.

Harris was the straightforward choice for Player of the Match for her game-changing knock.

