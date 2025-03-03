UPW vs GG, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

UP Warriorz (UPW) are taking on Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number 15 of WPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams are still in contention to make it to the playoffs. However, they cannot afford to lose any more matches. UPW are third in the points table, with four points from five matches and a net run rate of -0.124. GG also have the four points but are last due to their nun rate of -0.450.

In their previous match, UP Warriorz suffered an eight-wicket hammering at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI). Batting first, they were held to 142-9 as Grace Harris (45 off 26) was the only one to make an impact. In the chase, MI got home in 17 overs as Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed 75* off 44.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants got the better of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in their previous match. Bowling first, they held RCB to 125-7 and then chased the target with ease. When GG met UPW in the first half of WPL 2025, Gujarat registered a six-wicket victory in Vadodara.

Today's UPW vs GG toss result

UPW have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Deepti Sharma said:

"It looks like there will be help for the bowlers on this wicket, so that's why we want to bowl first.”

UPW have made two changes to their playing XI - Tahlia McGrath and Saima Thakor are out, while Georgia Voll and Gouher Sultana come in. GG are going in with an unchanged team.

UPW vs GG - Today's match playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (w), Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar

Today's UPW vs GG pitch report

"Today's pitch is a mix of red and black soil. It’s a pretty hard surface, rolled very well. It should be full of runs for the batters. Having that said, I think there will be help for the seamers early on. There's a slight covering of grass and some cracks as well, although they won't play a role." - Mithali Raj

Today's UPW vs GG match players list

UP Warriorz squad: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (w), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Anjali Sarvani, Georgia Voll, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Alana King

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney (w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Gibson, Simran Shaikh, Prakashika Naik, Sayali Satghare

UPW vs GG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Gayathri Venugopalan, N Janani

TV umpire: Bhavesh Patel

Match Referee: Rajni Basnet

